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We're mere hours away from Gamescom 2026's epic Opening Night Live ceremony, set to commence on August 25, 2026, at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm CEST / 7:00 BST.

The event will be packed with all kinds of insane game announcements from the likes of CD Projekt Red, Xbox Game Studios, Capcom, Square Enix, and much more.

Here's where and how you can watch the Gamescom 2026 Opening Night Live ceremony unfold, along with a recap of what kind of game announcements you can expect to see there.

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Gamescom 2026 Opening Night Live watch times and platforms

gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Gamescom 2026 Opening Night Live will premiere on Gamescom's YouTube and Twitch channels and will start at the following times per time zone:

August 25, 2026, 11:00 am PST

August 25, 2026, 12:00 pm MDT

August 25, 2026, 1:00 pm CDT

August 25, 2026, 2:00 pm EDT

August 25, 2026, 3:00 pm BRT

August 25, 2026, 7:00 pm BST

August 25, 2026, 8:00 pm CEST

August 26, 2026, 2:00 am CST

August 26, 2026, 3:00 am JST

August 26, 2026, 4:00 am AEST

August 26, 2026, 6:00 am NZST

What can we expect to see during Gamescom 2026 Opening Night Live?

Hunt monsters one more time as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's third DLC expansion, 'Songs of the Past'. (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The games confirmed to receive new trailers and announcements during the event include:

Of course, like all these high-profile gaming events, Gamescom 2026 will potentially feature world premieres of some unannounced video games and new trailers for upcoming Xbox and PC games and their DLC expansions still in development.

Here's hoping some of my most-anticipated games get new info and trailers at Gamescom 2026, like Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendence, Spyro: A Realm Beyond, Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, and Persona 6.

🗨️ Over to you

Which confirmed game announcement are you looking forward to the most? Are there any surprise game reveals you want to see, no matter how unlikely they are?



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