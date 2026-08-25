Gamescom is officially underway again for another year!

Gamescom 2026 has arrived, and it's bringing with it a tidal wave of exciting Xbox and PC game announcements, courtesy of its Opening Night Live ceremony.

The event has just concluded, so we're rounding up every major new game reveal, gameplay demonstration, cinematic trailer, and news update for upcoming games shown at the ceremony for your viewing convenience.

Where and how you can watch Gamescom 2026 Opening Night Live

gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube Watch On

To watch Gamescom 2026 Opening Night Live or rewatch its VOD, you will have to tune into Gamescom's YouTube and Twitch channels.

All Xbox and PC games shown at Gamescom 2026 Opening Night Live

Here is where you will find all the game announcements from Gamescom 2026 Opening Night Live, with links to their trailers, short synopses of what they are, and what we know of their release dates, platforms, and more.

We'll be updating this post live as the event happens so be sure to keep refreshing to stay on top of the latest announcements.

Nodus Fall

Nodusfall World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube Watch On

The show kicks off with Nodus Fall, a new co-op action game produced by Genshin Impact creators, Hoyoverse. In this game, you and three other players take on the role of Weavers and set forth on a perilous journey to defeat mythical gods and monsters in a ruined world.

Rainbow Six Tactics

Rainbow Six Tactics - Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Rainbow Six Tactics is an XCOM-like tactics game where you dispatch the iconic Operators of the Rainbow Six franchise across the world to dispatch terrorist threats.

The game is set to release in 2027.

Gears of War: E-Day

Gears of War: E-Day | Official Story Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Gears of War: E-Day shows more cutscenes of its highly anticipated single-player campaign in a new cinematic trailer. This latest chapter in the iconic third-person shooter series launches exclusively on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, and Xbox Game Pass on October 6, 2026.

Ananta

Ananta World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Ananta is an upcoming open-world urban RPG with an anime art style where the player must protect humanity from destruction by the forces of Chaos.

It showed off a new gameplay demo trailer at Gamescom, which confirms that the game will release on January 15, 2027, for PC, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

Silent Hill: Townfall

SILENT HILL: Townfall | Cast Reveal Trailer (4K: EN/ESRB) | KONAMI - YouTube Watch On

Next up we have a new, cryptic trailer for Silent Hill: Townfall, a new entry in the legendary survival horror series where the player must navigate through the island of St. Amelia to uncover dark mysteries and avoid getting killed by horrifying monsters.

Silent Hill: Townfall is set to release on September 24, 2026, for PC and PlayStation 5.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, an upcoming action-adventure game, shows off a new trailer of the main character struggling to survive and unravel the secrets of the Minotaur island.

This game is set to release on August 27, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Sea of Remnants

Sea of Remnants | Gamescom 2026 - Official Gameplay Showcase - YouTube Watch On

Sea of Remnants is an upcoming, free-to-play action-RPG where you roam the seas as puppetfolk pirates in search of glory and treasure.

The game is set to release in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, and it's latest gameplay trailer confirms that the game is open for pre-registering.

Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert Enhanced - Official Announcement Trailer | gamescom ONL 2026 - YouTube Watch On

The hit open-world RPG, Crimson Desert, has announced a new Enhanced Edition, which will feature all of the game's post-launch updates, expanded voice-overs and subtitles, and new story moments.

The game is available for purchase on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Lofsong

Lofsöng World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Lofsong is a brand new and strange puzzle-adventure game where you explore a post-apocalyptic Earth to uncover the last remnants of our fallen civilization without the aid of dialogue or a map.

Lofsong is currently scheduled to release on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Tides of Annihilation

Tides of Annihilation World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Tides of Annihilation is an upcoming character-action game based on Arthurian legend. Its latest trailer shows off more of its story and gameplay, where Gwendolyn must travel with the Knights of the Round Table on a quest to restore a ruined world to its former glory.

The game is set to release sometime in the future for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5 and is now available for wishlisting.

Mega Man: Dual Override

Mega Man: Dual Override World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Mega Man: Dual Override is a brand new entry in Capcom's classic side-scrolling Mega Man franchise, and we've gotten a glimpse of its gameplay in a new trailer as the iconic Blue Bomber once again strives to save the day from the evil Dr. Wily.

Mega Man: Dual Override is set to release in 2027 on Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch 1/2, and PlayStation 5.

Rayman Legends Retold

Rayman Legends Retold World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube Watch On

The upcoming remake of the critically-acclaimed Rayman Legends shows off its insane platforming gameplay with a trailer showcasing its Macarena Music Level.

Rayman Legends Retold is set to launch on October 1, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch 1/2, and PlayStation 5.

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros is an upcoming real-time strategy game based on the long-running Games of Thromes book series where you be commanding the setting's various faction to dominate the land in an epic single-player campaign or intense multiplayer PVP skirmishes.

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros is set to release in early 2027 for PC.

Exodus

Exodus World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Exodus is an upcoming action-adventure where you are tasked with exploring the galaxy for Celestial technology to help ensure mankind's future after they fled a dying Earth.

Its latest trailer showcases its third-person gunplay, sci-fi setting, and an intriguing party named Salt, who is literally an octopus riding a mech suit.

Exodus is set to release on April 7, 2027, for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons - Official Gameplay Reveal - YouTube Watch On

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons is an upcoming third-person action game set within the universe of the legendary Dungeons & Dragons universe. This Gamescom trailer gives us a 6-minute extended gameplay demo how the player will wield the dark powers of a Warlock to explore the world and slay the monsters of the Forgotten Realms.

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons is set to release in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

1001 Threads of Mizan

1001 Threads of Mizan - Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

1001 Threads of Mizan is a brand new, original 3-player co-op action game where the players must work together to defeat towering beasts and monsters in a world inspired by One Thousand and One Nights (a.k.a. Arabian Nights).

1001 Threads of Mizan is set to launch sometime in the future for Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch 1/2, and PlayStation 5.

Metro 2039

METRO 2039 | Gameplay Trailer - Renegade - YouTube Watch On

Metro 2039, the latest entry in the grimdark Metro franchise, has revealed more of its gritty setting, its tough-as-nails survival gameplay in the first-person, and some of the horrifying men and monsters you will encounter in this post-apocalyptic world.

Metro 2039 is set to launch in February 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Silver Palace - House of Greed

Silver Palace: House of Greed Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Silver Palace is an upcoming action-RPG where you play as a detective solving mysteries in a Victorian-like setting while battling ancient horrors and mysterious beings. It will also feature a survival horror-like multiplayer mode called House of Greed.

Silver Palace is set to release sometime in the future for PC and PlayStation 5.

No Law

NO LAW | Official Gameplay Trailer | Gamescom ONL 2026 - YouTube Watch On

No Law is a first-person shooter where you play as Grey Harker, an ex-soldier struggling to survive in a dangerous, dystopian cyber-noir city where no laws exist.

No Law is set to launch in 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Cinder City

Cinder City Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Cinder City is a new tactical shooter where the player must explore a ruined, near-future version of Seoul and protect humanity from ravenous monsters and maniacal villains.

Metro 2039 is set to launch in February 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5 and is now available for wishlisting.

ONTOS

ONTOS - Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

ONTOS is a new dark sci-fi adventure game made by the creators of classic horror games such as Amnesia: The Dark Descent and SOMA. In this game, you are exploring a repurposed moon hotel called Samsara to uncover your father's past while making sure you don't lose your mind as reality has begun fracturing within this hotel.

ONTOS is set to launch in 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

DUST: Origins

DUST: Origins World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube Watch On

DUST: Origins is a top-down action-horror game where you must fight to escape a prison platform before its inmates, security guards, and invading monsters murder you.

DUST: Origins is set to launch in 2027 for PC and has launched a Kickstarter campaign for players to help fund and improve the game's development.

Showa American Story

Showa American Story - gamescom In-Game Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Showa American Story is an upcoming action game set within an alternate version of America that's been reshaped by Japanese culture. In this game, you must fight to survive against hordes of gangs, zombies, and monsters in over-the-top hack-and-slash battles while partaking in insane mini-games to make a living in this absurd take on post-apocalyptic settings.

Showa American Story is set to launch in 2027 for PC and PlayStation 5.

Crazy Taxi World Tour

Crazy Taxi: World Tour | Multiplayer First-Look - YouTube Watch On

Crazy Taxi World Tour, the long-awaited sequel to Sega's classic Crazy Taxi racing game, has shown off its multiplayer gameplay in a crazy new trailer.

Crazy Taxi World Tour is set to launch in 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch 1/2, and PlayStation 5.

Turok Origins

Turok: Origins - Story Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The classic dino-slaying shooter series, Turok, is back with a new AAA entry called Turok Origins. In this game, you will blast killer dinosaurs and reptilian villains with over-the-top weaponry while harvesting your enemies' DNA to become stronger.

Turok Origins is set to launch in Spring 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch 1/2, and PlayStation 5.

Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 Full Release | Play 1.0 for Free on December 11 - YouTube Watch On

The popular upcoming ARPG, Path of Exile 2, has announced it's finally leaving early access and will be releasing its 1.0 update on December 11, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch 1/2, and PlayStation 5, while still being free-to-play.

To celebrate, Path of Exile 2 released a new trailer showcasing gameplay of the new and long-requested Sword weapon type.

Exterminauts

Exterminauts Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Exterminauts is a co-op shooter where you play as astronauts dispatched to colonize worlds while dispatching all kinds of nasty alien monsters blocking your path by blowing them up with insane laser guns and explosive weaponry.

Exterminauts is set to launch sometime in the future for Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch 1/2, and PlayStation 5 and is now available for wishlisting.

Zoopunk

Zoopunk World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube Watch On

From the creators of F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch comes their new third-person action game set in the same universe called Zoopunk. You play as a group of anthropomorphic warriors fighting to survive in a dieselpunk world filled with killer robots and savage villains.

Zoopunk is set to launch sometime in the future for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Heroes of Might & Magic 3 Remake

Heroes of Might and Magic III Remake - Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

One of the most critically-acclaimed turn-based strategy games of all time, Heroes of Might & Magic 3, is being remade for the modern era with brand new graphics, compatibility with fan-made maps, an expansive campaign, and much more.

The Heroes of Might & Magic 3 Remake will launch sometime in the future for Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch 1/2, and PlayStation 5 and is now available for wishlisting.

Final Fantasy VII: Revelation

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION | The Planet's Crisis Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The last chapter of the Final Fantasy VII: Remake series shows off a new gameplay trailer showcasing the terrible might of the Weapons, a group of powerful boss monsters that will give the player their biggest challenges yet outside of finally confronting the villainous Sephiroth before he destroys the planet.

Final Fantasy VII: Revelation is set to launch in Spring 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch 1/2, and PlayStation 5.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered | Official Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The beloved open-world action-RPG, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, will be receiving a Remastered edition that will include all of the game's post-launch updates and DLC expansions, along with updated visuals, an expanded photo mode, gameplay enhancements, Xbox Play Anywhere support, and much more.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered will launch on September 29, 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, and PlayStation 5. If you own a digital copy from previous console generations, you will receive the Remastered edition's upgrades and features for free.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Songs of the Past | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The show then concludes with the world premiere of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past, the last DLC expansion for The Witcher 3. In this expansion, you will travel to a new Continent to uncover its secrets, encounter new and familiar characters, face off against new terrifying monsters, and be forced to make tough moral decisions.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past is set to launch sometime in the future for Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, and PlayStation 5.

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