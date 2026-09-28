Gears of War: E-Day will eat your Xbox's storage: Here’s how much space it will take, how you can add more, and how much each option will cost you
Gears of War: E-Day has a monstrous 115GB install requirement on Xbox, so I've rounded the best options to improve your Xbox’s storage size to accommodate it.
Get ready, players, because Gears of War: E-Day is nearly here, and it’s shaping up to be one of the best games in the Gears of War franchise and the biggest gaming blockbuster of the year, second only to Grand Theft Auto VI.
However, there is one caveat Xbox players must be aware of before buying it on October 6 (or October 1, if they've secured early access via pre-ordering the game), and that is its required install space of 115GB (as confirmed on its Steam page).
That’s about one-tenth of a standard Xbox Series X’s 1TB storage space, and that’s just for the base game alone without any DLC. Plus, the developers plan (confirmed by GameSpot) to update Gears of War: E-Day’s Horde Mode with new classes, missions, modifiers, and seasonal content, along with adding other in-game items like gun cosmetics and character skins, so that 115GB install requirement is going to bloat fast.
So, we have sought out the best Xbox Series X|S storage expansion devices, from external SSDs to plug-and-play SSD cards, to help you fit in Gears of War: E-Day while having tons to spare for its post-launch updates and other awesome Xbox Series X|S titles for your Xbox.
External hard drives
Now, granted, finding Xbox external storage upgrades is a lot harder these days thanks to the ongoing RAM crisis, jacking up the prices of all things tech-related while making their availability scarcer.
One of the more affordable and available options is external hard drives, which can offer tons of storage space ranging from 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and even 4TB. In addition, they can be formatted to store all kinds of media, not just Xbox games, depending on what platform you intend to use it for.
The drawback is that you can’t play Xbox games directly from an external hard drive, you have to manually transfer them from the hard drive onto your Xbox’s internal hard drive if you wish to play them.
“The Samsung T7 portable SSD is every bit as good as the T7 Touch but at a lower price. It makes it a brilliant all-purpose portable SSD that can be used for both computers and the latest Xbox consoles.” ~ Richard Devine, Managing Editor, Windows Central
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
“Western Digital's P40 Game Drive SSD is a stellar external storage upgrade for Xbox Series X|S consoles, and is even better on PC with RGB customization and faster speeds. If you're only getting this for Xbox, though, there may be more affordable options.” ~ Zachary Boddy, former Staff Writer, Windows Central
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
“If you specifically need a super portable external SSD for playing your classic Xbox games and storing Series X|S games, then the Samsung T5 EVO is a fantastic pick. It has a slim form factor that can easily fit in your pocket or in a bag. Plus, it's drop-resistant to better withstand jostling on the go.” ~ Rebecca Spear, former gaming staff writer, Windows Central
Plug & Play expansion cards
Plug & Play expansion cards are scarcer and more expensive, but more convenient Xbox storage expansion units compared to external hard drives.
They fit easily into an Xbox’s dedicated expansion card slot, so they don’t take up desk space, and they let players play games installed on the cards directly without needing to shuffle them into the Xbox’s internal SSD, saving you from tedious file management.
However, you can’t reformat these Plug & Play Xbox expansion cards for other devices, as they were purely designed for Xbox consoles.
The SanDisk Optimus GX C50 is the newest Xbox storage Expansion Card line on the block.
It comes in multiple storage models from 512GB to 2TB, with low-latency performance that matches Xbox Velocity Architecture, so games can be played directly from it. Plus, it’s compatible with Xbox’s Quick Resume feature, so players can swap between multiple games without losing progress.
Plus, it has a free one-month trial membership for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
“Western Digital's long-awaited competitor to the exorbitant Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is functionally and practically great, and it has lowered prices.” ~ Zachary Boddy, former Staff Writer, Windows Central
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
"Microsoft and Seagate partnered up on a slick memory card-style SSD expansion for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, filling demand where standard hard drives simply don't cut it.” Matt Brown, former Staff Writer, Windows Central
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Should I wait for Big Deal Days/Black Friday before buying these expansion devices?
If you don’t mind waiting for discounts, it may be wise to wait until these external hard drives and plug-and-play cards go on sale, as many of them have retail prices that cost hundreds of dollars as of this writing.
However, the RAM crisis is stirring extreme levels of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) behavior in consumers, driving them to buy popular Seagate and WD_Black Xbox expansion cards online until they run out of stock, even at full price.
With this in mind, it may also be a risky but good idea to grab one of these devices quickly because they may sell out before they even get a chance to be discounted during sales events like Amazon's Big Deal Days in October or Black Friday in November.
Are you ready for Gears of War: E-Day?
And there you have all the best options to upgrade your Xbox’s Storage size in time for Gears of War: E-Day. Are you looking forward to playing Gears of War: E-Day? Will you be sticking around to play its Horde Siege mode months after launch to see its post-game updates?
If you have any thoughts on the matter, please send them to the comments section below, or our Discord, Reddit, or cast a vote in the poll above.
Gears of War: E-Day is scheduled to launch on Xbox Series X|S (with Xbox Play Anywhere support), Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Windows and Steam on October 1, 2026, for early-access players who pre-ordered the game, and then October 6, 2026, for everyone else.
Relive the tragic day that started the long, grueling war between the COGs and the Locust horde in the highly anticipated prequel of the Gears of War franchise, Gears of War: E-Day.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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