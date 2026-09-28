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"I think we are way too self-obsessed as an industry," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a recent interview about AI shared by Alex Heath of Sound Ventures. Nadella explained that AI leaders can get caught up in the wrong parts of AI and lose touch with what people need.

"I think the real world wants to know... that this is technology that they can use for their benefit, they can control, they can have an economic future." He also talked about how people need to see that data centers can lead to an economic surplus in an area and benefit the people surrounding it.

Nadella added that tech leaders should ask "what did we get wrong in the west," alluding to recent polling data that suggested AI is viewed more favorably in other parts of the world.

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He emphasized the need to earn the trust of consumers and communities as well.

Nadella concluded the snippet with a warning against celebrating technology for its own sake: "Just any amount of celebrating technology for technology's sake is not working."

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Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman has pushed back against critics of AI. (Image credit: Mustafa Suleyman | X)

Nadella may want to send an internal memo to Microsoft employees reiterating his comments from the interview. Microsoft's AI leadership has often been criticized for being out of touch with everyday users.

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman has shared several controversial thoughts and opinions that drew criticism.

Suleyman has shared assurances that Microsoft will never build a sex robot and talked about how superintelligence should not replace the human species.

But Suleyman has also discussed the concept of AI knowing specific users "deeply" and people not needing money in certain areas because intelligence will be a new currency (while noting cash will still be required).

While these high-concept discussions make headlines, they do little for the average person asking why their operating system needs a chatbot.

Suleyman responded to those unimpressed with AI late last year:

"Jeez there so many cynics! It cracks me up when I hear people call AI underwhelming...The fact that people are unimpressed that we can have a fluent conversation with a super smart AI that can generate any image/video is mindblowing to me."

Suleyman is far from the only AI leader to draw criticism or be accused of being out of touch with everyday users. OpenAI's Sam Altman is often called out for similar comments. I'm curious to see how AI leaders across the industry respond to Nadella's comments.

Perhaps more important than existential threats or the creepiness of an AI knowing you intimately, many people simply fail to see a real-world use for AI. Early this year, Dell said that consumers don't care about AI PCs and that "AI probably confuses them more than it helps them."

Microsoft is quietly shifting away from the Copilot+ PC brand. Despite meeting the technical qualifications to be Copilot+ PCs, the new Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch will not be branded with that term.

The Copilot+ PC brand failed for many reasons, but one factor is that many users do not see the real-world benefit of AI.

Nadella's recent comments show that he is aware of the gap between AI's capabilities and AI's everyday usefulness.

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