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The refreshed Surface Laptop 13-inch looks like a solid device. I just wish Microsoft announced it at the Windows and Surface event.

Microsoft's Surface team just can't help itself. Despite having a Windows and Surface event scheduled for October 7, 2026, Microsoft unveiled new Surface devices today.

Microsoft just refreshed its Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch with new chips from Qualcomm. Thanks to the Snapdragon X2 Plus chips inside the devices, we should see better performance and better graphics in the new Surface devices.

Even local AI will run better thanks to the NPUs in the PCs. You may assume that improved local AI performance, being a highlight of the new Surface devices, would align them perfectly with the upcoming event. Microsoft's invite says that event will focus on "how local AI will shape the next chapter of the PC."

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Microsoft may mention the refreshed Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch on stage in October, but I suspect the focus will be on the Surface Laptop Ultra and NVIDIA RTX Spark. The Surface RTX Spark Dev Box may also get a mention.

Why did Microsoft just announce a new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop?

Microsoft's unveiling of the refreshed Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch is not an accident. The announcement happened at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit. Perhaps there's an agreement in place to feature Surface on stage in Hawaii. Or maybe Microsoft wanted to piggyback on any attention pointed at Snapdragon this week. But I still think it's a strange strategy.

It's not as if the Snapdragon X2 Plus was announced this week. We've known about the chip for ages. It is already available in other laptops, including the Surface Laptop 13.8-inch and Surface Pro 13-inch.

If Qualcomm first announced the Snapdragon X2 Plus this week, it would make sense to announce new Surface PCs powered by it. Alternatively, Microsoft could tease that it has more to share about the chips at the Windows and Surface event.

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But instead, we can now cross two more items off the list of potential things we will see at the Windows and Surface event next month.

The Windows and Surface event also falls after many improvements have shipped to Windows 11 or entered testing with Windows Insiders. It seems unlikely that we'll see much new information on stage, but Microsoft could always surprise us.

Surface continues to be a lost brand with no clear identity. Worse, it's a fragmented one. Earlier this year, Microsoft launched Intel and Snapdragon versions of the same PCs separately (see our review of the Intel-based Surface Laptop for Business 8). It announced the Surface Laptop Ultra at one event and saved the details for another. Now it has refreshed two of the few remaining Surface lines just weeks before a Surface event in October. Rather than rebuilding momentum around Surface, Microsoft seems intent on making the brand even harder to follow.

Do you agree or disagree? Let me know in the comments.

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