Xbox x IKEA collection available to buy instore and online from today

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The long awaited Xbox x IKEA YXSTABY collection has officially hit stores today, so you can either head to your local branch or order the pieces online.



It's part of Xbox's 25th Anniversary celebrations this year (who knew they could do marketing) and is actually an impressive bunch of furniture and accessories combining Scandanavian minimilism and some more of the subtle Xbox branding that would work in most living rooms. I like that the collection doesn't look like it belongs in a teenagers bedroom like many other gaming adjecent furniture collections.



Here's the list of everything you can get and prices.

Everything in the Xbox x IKEA YXSTABY gaming collection

You can grab everything on the US Site later today, and for my UK friends, the collection is available right now.



Seating & Furniture

Desk Setup & Accessories

Image 1 of 6 We were allowed to try out the chair at Gamescom both on the floor and in the Xbox booth (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Neat little 'dollhouse' style cubes were on display (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Image 1 of 6 View Original Image 2 of 6 View Original Image 3 of 6 View Original Image 4 of 6 View Original Image 5 of 6 View Original Image 6 of 6 View Original

For those eyeing the YXSTABY Gaming Lounge Chair, I got to sit in it at Gamescom, and it's ridiculously comfortable despite its minimal look. One in the Xbox business booth saved my legs many a time!



It's an upgraded version of an IKEA chair I've owned before, but Xbox has improved this new iteration by adding handy built-in pockets perfect for stashing your controller or handheld.



The controller display boxes are probably my second favorite thing in the collection and I'm considering a couple for above my desk area to display those controllers that are just too pretty for me to actually use.



Everything is live on IKEA's site and in physical stores now. Are you planning to grab any of the thumbstick stools or storage pieces for your gaming corner?

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