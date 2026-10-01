Xbox x IKEA collection available to buy instore and online from today
The Xbox collection is actually quite understated and chic by 'gaming gear' standards so you can get away with some pieces in the living room
The long awaited Xbox x IKEA YXSTABY collection has officially hit stores today, so you can either head to your local branch or order the pieces online.
It's part of Xbox's 25th Anniversary celebrations this year (who knew they could do marketing) and is actually an impressive bunch of furniture and accessories combining Scandanavian minimilism and some more of the subtle Xbox branding that would work in most living rooms. I like that the collection doesn't look like it belongs in a teenagers bedroom like many other gaming adjecent furniture collections.
Here's the list of everything you can get and prices.
Everything in the Xbox x IKEA YXSTABY gaming collection
You can grab everything on the US Site later today, and for my UK friends, the collection is available right now.
Seating & Furniture
- YXSTABY Gaming Lounge Chair: $119.99 / £89
- YXSTABY Thumbstick Stool (Green or Black): $49.99 / £35
- YXSTABY Gaming TV Stand on Castors (White or Black): $149.99 / £99
- YXSTABY Gaming Side Table on Castors: $179.99 / £115
Desk Setup & Accessories
- YXSTABY Monitor Stand: $39.99 / £25
- YXSTABY Laptop Support with Storage: $34.99 / £19
- YXSTABY Controller Display Box (White or Black): $29.99 / £15
- YXSTABY D-Pad Cushion: $17.99 / £12
- YXSTABY Stainless Steel D-Pad Platter: $17.99 / £12
For those eyeing the YXSTABY Gaming Lounge Chair, I got to sit in it at Gamescom, and it's ridiculously comfortable despite its minimal look. One in the Xbox business booth saved my legs many a time!
It's an upgraded version of an IKEA chair I've owned before, but Xbox has improved this new iteration by adding handy built-in pockets perfect for stashing your controller or handheld.
The controller display boxes are probably my second favorite thing in the collection and I'm considering a couple for above my desk area to display those controllers that are just too pretty for me to actually use.
Everything is live on IKEA's site and in physical stores now. Are you planning to grab any of the thumbstick stools or storage pieces for your gaming corner?
Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.
Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.