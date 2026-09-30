For a month, players in the Xbox Insiders program (including our own Jez Corden) got an early look at Xbox's intriguing new Xbox Disc-to-Digital feature. This program lets players gain digital entitlement rights to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games if they own their physical disc copies.

Now the general public will get to test this feature for themselves, as yesterday, September 29, 2026, Microsoft rolled out the Xbox Disc-to-Digital feature for all players to use on Xbox Series X|S.

Your discs just got a digital upgrade today! 💿Now, all players can experience the benefits of digital with most XBOX Series X and XBOX One physical discs: https://t.co/TuUdSr7Or8 pic.twitter.com/IVgrV2NY4vSeptember 29, 2026

For those who need a refresher, the Xbox Disc-to-Digital program takes an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One disc and creates a digital license for it as if it were bought on the digital Xbox Storefront.

Once the digital license is made, you can install and play a game without needing the disc inside the Xbox Series X|S.

What's more, the digital license will allow you to play the game on any platform within the Xbox ecosystem, stream it via Xbox Cloud Gaming, or even play it on compatible handhelds like the Xbox Ally with Xbox Play Anywhere support.

Do note that if you sell an Xbox game disc or lend it to someone else, they will claim the digital license for that game after installing it. Your digital rights for that game will be revoked until you get the disc back or re-buy it.

Also, not every Xbox game is eligible for this Xbox Disc-To-Digital program. However, Microsoft has stated on its website that this may change over time due to "technical, licensing, publishing, manufacturing, and other factors."

Will Xbox's Disc-to-Digital improve game preservation?

Xbox Disc-To-Digital Tested: A HUGE win - YouTube Watch On

I'm not going to lie, my faith in digital media has taken multiple stabs to the heart this year, with Sony discontinuing physical PlayStation games, then deleting hundreds of movies from people's accounts, along with Microsoft blocking people's game libraries if their accounts got hacked, and Xbox suffering an outage so bad it stopped physical Xbox games from working.

With that said, I see some potential within this Xbox Disc-to-Digital feature when it comes to helping improve digital game preservation and ownership.

Deadpool is the first delisted game to grant me a digital license from the physical disc. Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark did not. pic.twitter.com/bMMc5SkXWeAugust 31, 2026

For example, games that have been delisted years ago from the Xbox Digital Store, like Deadpool, Transformers: Devastation, and Minecraft: Story Mode, have become playable digitally again thanks to this program, so long as you have their physical disc copies.

Plus, recently, Sega is adding its games to the Xbox Disc-to-Digital program, following Ubisoft's support for it. With this combined with Xbox's library, the XCT.live Community Disc-to-Digital Database website has confirmed that 1,578 Xbox games are fully compatible with Xbox Disc-to-Digital.

Personally, if this program means I can play Transformers: War for Cybertron and Transformers: Fall of Cybertron (two of my most requested Xbox backwards-compatible titles) again on modern Xbox consoles, then I hope this Xbox Disc-to-Digital ends up being successful and that Microsoft will support it for years to come, and possibly carry it over to whatever Project Helix ends up being.

But what do you think of the Xbox Disc-to-Digital program? Do you think it will help improve digital game preservation and ownership? Are there any Xbox games you want to see added to this program?

If you have any thoughts on the matter, let us know on our Reddit page, in the comments section, or in the poll.

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