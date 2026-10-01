September 29, 2026, saw the release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered; to say it was met with a glowing reception would be an understatement.

It broke its lifetime concurrent Steam record with over 119,000 people playing at launch, and critics have been loving the changes the Remastered Edition made to the original game (including our own Jennifer Young giving it a perfect review score of 5/5 stars).

Unfortunately, while everyone was too excited to replay the classic RPG, trouble was brewing for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered, especially on PC.

Players have started noticing massive technical problems, including game-breaking glitches, DLSS not functioning with Xbox Play Anywhere on PC, not being able to save their game progress, and more.

CD Projekt Red has been made aware of this situation and has just rolled out a quick hotfix for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered to address some of these issues.

📜 Witchers!We've just released an update for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the PC Xbox Play Anywhere version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered. You can see what's changed below:- Fixed an issue where DLSS was unavailable in the Xbox Play Anywhere version of… pic.twitter.com/xCNbiStzeMOctober 1, 2026

According to CD Projekt Red, this hotfix titled 'Patch 5.00b' has made the following changes:

Fixed an issue where DLSS was unavailable in the Xbox Play Anywhere version of the game on PC.

Made various lighting adjustments, including fixing some interiors that appeared too dark.

Made various other adjustments to ensure parity with the PC version.

Additionally, CD Projekt Red is planning to add a hotfix to address the issue that's preventing people from saving their game files. If you have encountered any glitches or technical issues while playing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered, you can submit them to CD Projekt Red's Technical Support portal, and they'll work to fix them.

Casual reminder to never buy AAA games at launch before hotfixes settle in

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Now, I like CD Projekt Red's games, but there's one uncomfortable fact I've come to accept about them: they've repeatedly been riddled with game-breaking bugs and issues at launch.

Cyberpunk 2077's infamous 2020 launch is the one most people remember, but I recall when I first tried The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt back in the 2010s on the Xbox One and got frustrated with non-stop crashes and glitches that wouldn't be addressed until the Hearts of Stone expansion came out.

Thankfully, CD Projekt Red isn't sitting idly by to fix the issues in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered, so we won't have to wait long before this exceptional remaster is playable at its very best, before the Songs of the Past expansion releases in 2027.

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