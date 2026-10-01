8BitDo have outdone themselves with this gorgeous Gears of War E-Day keyboard and mouse

Click for next article

Gears of War: E Day arrives today on Xbox and PC if you are lucky enough to have Early Access. To celebrate the launch, 8BitDo has expanded its Xbox partnership accessory line to include this incredibly sexy limited-edition mechanical keyboard and mouse set.

Dripping with rugged Gears visual flair, this red-and-black set will be a must-have for Gears fans jumping into the campaign on PC. Unfortunately, it won't ship until October 30th, but pre-orders went live today at $119.99 for the keyboard and $59.99 for the mouse.

Ships Oct 30 8bitdo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard, Gears of War: E-Day: $119.99 at Amazon Underneath its grim E-Day theme, this tenkeyless board packs semi-custom Huano Cloud Gray linear switches on a hot-swappable PCB, topped with durable double-layered ABS keycaps. You get tri-mode connectivity (Bluetooth 5.3, 2.4GHz wireless, or good old USB-C) with a ridiculous battery life lasting up to 280 hours wirelessly or 300 over Bluetooth. It's finished off with customizable RGB backlighting, an independent top control panel powered by 8BitDo’s Ultimate Software V2, and those delightfully huge Dual Super Buttons for mapping your favorite macros without touching a menu.

Ships Oct 30 8bitdo Retro R8 Mouse – Gears of War: E-Day : $59.99 at shop.8bitdo.com Designed to match the board, the R8 gaming mouse pairs a high-end PixArt PAW 3395 optical sensor (up to 26,000 DPI across six levels) with ultra-durable micro switches rated for 100 million clicks. It hooks up via Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, or USB-C, pushing impressive polling rates up to 4000Hz wirelessly and 8000Hz wired. You also get an ambidextrous layout with programmable side buttons, quick left/right-hand switching, and a slick charging dock that doubles as a wireless signal extender.

8BitDo has been really killing it with the Xbox accessories recently

I'm always impressed by 8BitDo's unusual and creative approach to designing Xbox-themed accessories.



Just last year they dropped the Xbox green translucent keyboard and mouse, which I'm actually the proud owner of (and really need to get my butt moving on the review, but it's fantastic).



The build quality and typing experience of their keyboards is some of the best on the market, and they are pretty reasonably priced when you compare to similar products from other brands.



The Retro, chunky aesthetic also pleases my aging millennial hands, and I've been enjoying the larger mouse a lot more than I expected.



This new E-Day run of the range has the exact same rock-solid engineering tailored specifically for Gears fans. I actually must prefer the design of these to the Xbox Gears Controller, which is a little "busy" looking for my tastes.



If you're gearing up (hehe) to play E-Day on PC, 8BitDo has knocked it out of the park yet again.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.