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Henry Cavill went viral for building a gaming PC. But he is now using a Googlebook.

Henry Cavill is famous for quite a few reasons. He's played iconic characters such as Superman and Geralt from the Witcher. He wowed Tom Cruise by "reloading" his fists in a Mission Impossible film. But around these parts and among many gamers, Cavill is best known for his genuine nerdiness.

Cavill famously built a gaming PC and shared a video of it on social media, proving that you can be considered both a conventionally handsome man and a PC gamer. But the star has found a new computing passion: Googlebooks.

Android is officially partnering with Cavill by having him test a Googlebook. The actor is shown using an HP Googlebook in a promotional post on X.

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Our team has been partnering with actor, producer, and longtime Android user Henry Cavill to put Googlebook to the test. Stay tuned this November to find out what he's been creating 👀 Learn more: https://t.co/VSfYaJDxsi pic.twitter.com/Y8spsOgy58September 29, 2026

A Google blog post details Cavill's plans to use a Googlebook. "After being hands on and spending some time with their team, I believe this has the potential to be the start of something rather special," said Cavill.

There's always a chance that Cavill still loves gaming on a desktop PC and that he uses a Googlebook when he's on the go or doing light work. Of course, there's also a chance Cavill doesn't use a Googlebook at all.

Cavill would not be the first Justice League star accused of endorsing a product while using a competing device. Gal Gadot infamously posted on social media how much she loves Huawei from an iPhone. Gadot denied doing so, but her post clearly indicated that it was made from an iPhone.

Marques Brownlee was the first to notice Gadot's gaffe. That post was later deleted and reposted from an Android phone. I believe Brownlee is still blocked on X by Gadot.

Gal Gadot with the Huawei ad... tweeted from an iPhone. Niceeeee pic.twitter.com/aEKJVwoyBLApril 24, 2018

The tactic of hiring a person well-known for advertising or endorsing a competing device is not new. Paul Marcarelli, also known as "Verizon's 'Can you hear me now' guy, was hired to advertise for Sprint. Marcarelli has since joined Buzz Aldrin in an ad for Verizon. Justin Long, the "I'm a Mac" guy, did an ad campaign for Intel.

Comedian Dave Chapelle once joked that he's done ads for both Coca-Cola and Pepsi and that he just hypes whichever company paid him most recently.

Google alluded to Cavill's "maker" fame it its announcement:

"To kick off our partnership, we couldn’t resist the chance to tap Henry's inner maker. This November, Henry is teaming up with Google to build a video game using Googlebook."

We'll have to wait to see what type of game Cavill creates on his Googlebook. I'd love to see a tie-in to Warhammer 40,000, but I doubt that will happen.

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