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Premium laptops rarely cost under $1,000 these days. But a $310.99 discount on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x drops the price of the PC to $989.99. The Yoga Slim 7x already delivered excellent value for its price, so it's even more attractive after a discount.

(Image credit: Future)

The model that's on sale has a Snapdragon X2 Plus processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of storage. Those specs are more than enough for everyday computing and getting work done.

Our Cale Hunt reviewed the Snapdragon X2 Elite version of the Yoga Slim 7x and came away impressed. The Snapdragon X2 Plus model has the same excellent build, keyboard, camera, and battery life.

Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 11) has the best battery life of any laptop I've personally tested Cale Hunt, Windows Central

The Yoga Slim 7x is a thin laptop. Its bottom half is barely thicker than a USB-C port. Even when closed, the entire laptop is 0.55 inches thick and weighs just 2.73 lbs. But despite its thin body, the laptop is rigid, resisting any reasonable bends and not creaking when pressured.

Along the top of the Yoga Slim 7x's screen sits a notch housing a 9.2MP camera that beats many webcams seen in similar laptops. As you'd expect from a premium laptop, the Yoga Slim 7x supports Windows Hello facial recognition.

Unlike some laptops in the same price range, the Yoga Slim 7x supports Human Presence Detection (HPD), which can unlock or lock your PC automatically when you leave or approach the computer.

The keyboard of the Yoga Slim 7x is well-spaced and comfortable. I share Hunt's wish for the PC to have a haptic trackpad, but the standard trackpad on the laptop is fine.

You can upgrade to a Yoga Slim 7x with higher specs if you'd like. The laptop is available with up to a Snapdragon X2 Elite. But you have to spend significantly more to get that chip (at least $1,549 from what I've found).

If you want an excellent laptop that lasts all day and is more than enough for everyday computing, the Yoga Slim 7x with a Snapdragon X2 Plus is an excellent choice.

Is the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x a gaming laptop?

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is a great laptop, but it is not a gaming PC. (Image credit: Future)

The Yoga Slim 7x is an excellent laptop that's easy to recommend, especially with the Snapdragon X2 Plus inside. But it is not a gaming laptop. Don't get me wrong, it can play some games. But I wouldn't recommend buying the Yoga Slim 7x (or any PC running a Snapdragon X processor) to a gamer.

Snapdragon X-powered PCs used to struggle with just about any game. They are now capable of running some games thanks to improvements by Microsoft and Qualcomm.

👉RELATED: What testing 200 games on a Snapdragon X teaches us about Windows 11 on Arm

If you do get a Yoga Slim 7x, gaming can be a fun experiment to see how far Windows 11 on Arm has come, but it shouldn't be a driving force behind the purchase.

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