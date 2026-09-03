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Sony is pulling out the stops for this month's State of Play with plenty of Xbox and PC games to enjoy.

The road to Tokyo Game Show 2026 begins in earnest as Sony kicks it off with a massive State of Play livestream showcasing many trailers for several upcoming PlayStation games that are also making their way to Xbox and PC platforms.

To save you time determining what's not a PlayStation 5-exclusive, we've rounded up all Xbox and PC games showcased during this livestream for your perusal.

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Latest Videos From Windows Central

Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance

Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance - 1st Trailer - YouTube Watch On

First off, we have a new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance, a large-scale DLC for the latest entry in Capcom's action-hunting Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Wilds.

This trailer features a glimpse at the new locales players will explore, the new weapon moves granted by the Boost Bracer, and several new monsters and returning monsters to hunt, like Kushala Daora and Lao Shan-Lung.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance launches in 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Metro 2039

Metro 2039 - PlayStation 5 Pro Gameplay Reveal | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Next up, we have the world's first look at the gameplay of Metro 2039, an upcoming First-Person Shooter where you are struggling to survive in a post-apocalyptic version of Moscow, Russia, to save the soul of Metro.

Metro 2039 is set to launch on February 4, 2027, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Maneater 2

Maneater 2 - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Maneater 2 is a sequel to the cult, open-world action-RPG from 2020 where you wreak havoc as a man-eating shark. This time you will be terrorizing the holiday-goers of a seaside theme park while battling mutated predators looking to make you their next meal.

Maneater is set to launch in 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown

Crimson Desert Enhanced: Charting the Unknown | Official DLC Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The popular open-world action-adventure game, Crimson Desert, is getting a DLC expansion called Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown. This expansion will let you explore new locales on land and sea, master powerful new moves, and take on gigantic boss monsters to earn sweet rewards.

Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown is set to launch on October 15, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Final Fantasy Resonance

Final Fantasy Resonance - Demo Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Final Fantasy Resonance, the first HD-2D entry in the iconic Final Fantasy series, has announced through its latest gameplay trailer that it's releasing a playable demo today ahead of its October 22, 2026 launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 1/2, and PC via Steam.

Additionally, the trailer confirms that one of the bosses you'll face in this game is Final Fantasy VII's legendary villain, Sephiroth.

Gundam Rogue Orbit

Gundam Rogue Orbit - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Gundam Rogue Orbit is an upcoming single-player action game with an original take on the iconic anime mecha franchise, Gundam.

In this game, you will pilot the customizable Gundam Helix to wage war against hordes of enemies and towering bosses, master over-the-top weapons and techniques, and experience an epic campaign with drama, action, and tragedy that will serve as the perfect entry for newcomers while paying tribute to longtime fans.

Gundam Rogue Orbit is set to launch on March 5, 2027, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Rhapsody in Scarlet

Rhapsody in Scarlet（ラプソディ・イン・スカーレット） - アナウンストレーラー (CERO) | KONAMI - YouTube Watch On

Rhapsody in Scarlet is a brand new action game by Konami coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

In this game set in 1920's New York City, you play as Ellie Myers, a magus moonlighting as a lounge singer. Your goal is to save the world from invading demonic creatures by wielding powerful magic and summoning hordes of elemental beasts to do your bidding.

Final Fantasy VII: Revelation

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION | Release Date Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The main event closes out with a new trailer and an extended gameplay deep dive for Final Fantasy VII: Revelation, the final chapter of Square Enix's action-RPG remake series of Final Fantasy VII.

The trailer shows off footage of its combat, cinematic story, and, most importantly, a release date. It confirms that Final Fantasy VII: Revelation will launch on April 8, 2027, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam.

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