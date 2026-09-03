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The end of Final Fantasy VII's Remake trilogy draws near as Square Enix announced on Sony's State of Play (September 2026) that Final Fantasy VII: Revelation will launch on April 8, 2027, for Xbox Series X|S (with Xbox Play Anywhere support), PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam.

Additionally, Square Enix has released a ten-minute gameplay deep dive showcasing the game's combat and exploration systems, with some quality-of-life features.

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Final Fantasy VII Revelation - Combat and Exploration Deep Dive Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

In this deep dive, it shows that the player will now be able to travel across the entire world by riding the massive airship known as the Highwind.

When exploring the open world on land, you will be able to ride a Chocobo mount named Piko, who can help you traverse the environment and aid you in combat, and use a grappling hook to scale tall buildings like the ones in the new town, Wutai.

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION | Release Date Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of combat, the deep dive also gives a players a closer look at Final Fantasy VII: Revelation FITS system. This system bestows your party members with the abilities of Job classes from previous Final Fantasy games to lay waste to your opponents, as demonstrated by Cid who is using the Knight FIT to protect allies while Vincent is using the Summoner FIT to burn enemies to ashes by summoning the fire demon Ifrit.

Additionally, Final Fantasy VII: Revelation will feature quality of life improvements like being able to choose who is the player-controlled character out of combat and choosing which party members take on certain side quests (which can alter the story outcomes of certain events and scenarios).

Final Fantasy VII Revelation Collector's Edition. (Image credit: Square Enix)

Square Enix announces that Final Fantasy VII: Revelation is now available for pre-order across all platforms, with several editions and pre-order bonuses that will net you Summon Materia of Mecha-Chocobo and Moogle up for grabs.

The editions are as follows (as taken from the official Final Fantasy VII: Revelation press release):

Click here to expand the full list ↴ Physical - PlayStation 5, XBOX Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Standard ($69.99) Day 1 Editions available at several retailers include Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Final Showdown Promo Card* Amazon Day 1 Edition includes folded poster Deluxe ($99.99) Mini-Soundtrack Artbook Day 1 Editions available at several retailers include Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Final Showdown Promo Card Steelbook case Collector’s Edition ($349.99) - SQUARE ENIX Store Exclusive All “Deluxe Edition” contents, plus… Premium statue (featuring Cloud, Zack and Sephiroth) Story Expansion Pass**, granting access to two story-centered DLCs planned for later release*** Includes in-game accessory Reclaimant Choker Includes Survival Set of useful in-game consumable items In-game equipment Armor: Nymphwing Bracelet In-game equipment Accessory: Risk Taker’s Choker In-game item: Summon Materia: Mecha-Chocobo & Moogle In-game item: Summoning Materia: Polydroid Alexander Digital - PlayStation 5, PC, XBOX Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-order incentive (all editions): Summon Materia: Mecha-Chocobo & Moogle Standard ($69.99) Premium ($99.99) Story Expansion Pass* , granting access to two story-centered DLCs planned for later release** Includes in-game item Accessory: Reclaimant Choker Includes Survival Set of useful in-game consumable items Early Access , which allows for access to the game 24 hours before release Premium Plus ($109.99) All “Premium Edition” contents, plus… Digital Mini Soundtrack Digital Artbook Summoning Materia: Polydroid Alexander In-game equipment Armor: Nymphwing Bracelet In-game equipment Accessory: Risk Taker’s Choker



On top of that, players can digitally pre-order the Final Fantasy VII Remake Series Trilogy Edition ($84.99) so they can gain access to all games in the trilogy and the pre-order bonuses.

Lastly, Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy VII: Revelation will receive two DLC storylines between the Winter of 2027 and the Spring of 2028. The first DLC will focus on Sephiroth, while the second DLC will focus on Vincent and the Turks.

So, if you have been waiting years for the entire Final Fantasy VII Remake series to be completed to marathon it, then April 8, 2028 will be the best time for you to finally give it a go. I know I certainly will.

All three FF7 remakes games in one FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Series Trilogy Edition (Xbox): $84.99 at xbox.com

Embark on an epic journey through the entire reimagining of one of the greatest JRPGs of all time with the FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Series Trilogy Edition, which features Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Final Fantasy VII Revelation.



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