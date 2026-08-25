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Welcome back Emerald Weapon. I still have nightmares of you from the PlayStation One game.

Gamescom 2026: Opening Night Live has wrapped up, and one of its biggest announcements was the reveal of a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII: Revelation, the final chapter of the Final Fantasy VII Remake series.

This trailer was a cinematic and gameplay montage showcasing the terrible might of the Weapons, a group of giant monsters created to defend the planet from dire threats and serve as the game's ultimate challenges both in the story and end-game content.

The trailer also shows gameplay footage of the Job class 'FITS' system in action as Tifa uses Black Mage powers to fire fireballs and summon a called Typhon, grappling hook and chocobo mounts, open-world exploration, and even the return of the Submarine battle mini-games from the original Final Fantasy VII.

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FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION | The Planet's Crisis Trailer - YouTube Watch On

When I was a kid watching my brother play the original Final Fantasy VII in the 1990s, one of the things that left the biggest impression on me was the Weapons.

They were the first Godzilla-sized monsters I've ever seen in fiction, and they looked so much cooler to me as a kid than Sephiroth ever was (and to some extent still do as an adult), despite having no personality beyond smashing humans to pieces for ruining the planet.

Not to mention they served as the hardest boss fights in the original game that required insane party compositions, builds, and strategies to defeat. So I'm hoping that these new versions in Final Fantasy VII: Revelations will end up being just as hard or even harder to compensate for the new action-RPG combat system.

Either way, I can't wait to fight these monstrosities again when Final Fantasy VII: Revelations launches during the Spring of 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 1/2, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

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