How did I not know that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies was this much fun?

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In this week's edition of "waiting for Modern Warfare 4" I'm discovering the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode is brilliant.

It's that time of year again where a new Call of Duty is on the horizon and the existing game has been played so much that older titles in the franchise get wheeled out for a dose of nostalgia and a change of pace.

With an Xbox Game Pass subscription, that's even easier. In my case, I've been checking out a couple of previous Call of Duty games I originally skipped for various reasons. The first being Black Ops Cold War, the latest to join Game Pass, and now, Modern Warfare 3.

Except, in a change of pace, I haven't touched multiplayer, nor the campaign, not yet, anyway. My YouTube feed was filling up with folks playing Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (also referred to as MWZ), and it looked very much like my jam. So I installed it and jumped right in.

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How have I not played this before? Zombies purists may look upon this take on the franchise very differently, but I'm the furthest thing from that. Traditionally I love open-world games, looter shooters, and experiences with a big sandbox to explore and find things to do with rewards to chase. It's why I love The Division 2 so much.

I'm hooked. Instantly hooked. A good chunk of my time in Black Ops 7 has been spent in the Endgame mode, with its lighter take on an extraction shooter proving to be a lot of fun. MWZ is also a PvE-exclusive extraction shooter; it came a couple of years before Black Ops 7, and I think it's actually better.

MWZ feels less daunting as a newcomer over more classic Call of Duty Zombies experiences

Some of the content is harder solo, but much of it, especially early on, isn't too daunting. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Don't get me wrong, I totally get why people love Zombies. All told, I should be one of them. PvE gameplay is always my preference, and the whole idea of the easter egg quests, the continued storyline that's crossed multiple games, and the replay value ticks the right kind of boxes.

But I've never really played the mode for whatever reason, and the round-based gameplay does feel a little daunting to me. The way the difficulty keeps ramping up is a good challenge to have, but I can also see how it could be off-putting to newcomers and more casual players.

Like Black Ops 7 Endgame, MWZ lets you play entirely at your own pace. Eventually you'll need to go into the higher-tier threat level zones, but you decide when. While you're getting to grips with the mode, as I have been doing, you can just run around in tier 1.

Getting used to the map, the gameplay, doing the Act 1 missions, and raising your Containment Level to make life simpler when you do decide to take on the more difficult parts.

You don't want to pet this dog. (Image credit: Windows Central)

What I also really like as a new player is that thanks to the scale of the Urzikstan map over a more traditional round-based Zombies map, it's easier to get out of trouble. The trap I always fall into any time I try Zombies is getting boxed in, and it's game over. MWZ has the added bonus that even without a Self Revive equipped, other players in your match can pick you back up, even if they're not in your squad.

It's not easy, but it does feel more approachable. And if you ever played Warzone on Urzikstan, you'll already feel at home on the map.

MWZ also has a series of story missions to progress through that you don't have to figure out for yourself like a traditional easter egg. There still are easter eggs to complete if you wish, but there's a more linear story you can also follow in the different Acts, with smaller side missions to progress through before hitting the final story mission.

I don't think it's "hand-holding," but I do appreciate being pointed in the right direction without needing to follow a YouTube video.

I love the loot system in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Being able to start a new run with sweet loot extracted from previous ones is real handy! (Image credit: Windows Central)

As a looter-shooter kind of guy at heart, I really like the way that your gear is handled in MWZ. In traditional round-based Zombies, you can build a loadout, but you're starting from scratch every game.

In MWZ, if you've managed to extract with the right gear, you can use it right away to juice yourself up for more difficult content right out of the chopper.

I've barely scratched the surface so far, but already I've built up a stash of Aetherium Crystals to avoid needing to use the Pack-a-Punch machine (and save my points for something else) as well as getting my hands on the schematics for some of the perks.

Acquiring Schematics to craft items before a run is a fantastic addition. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The cooldown on using the Schematics adds an element of planning to the equation, but already as a total noob I can drop in with a couple of useful perks, as well as any I managed to extract from a previous run.

As a not-very-good Zombies player, one of the things I always seem to struggle with the most is managing my points with how many different things you have to use them for. MWZ doesn't rely as heavily on them when you get rolling and build up a good stash.

But also as a looter-shooter fan, I love that in MWZ you actually have a loot chase. There's a ton of stuff to acquire, and thanks to RNG, plenty of reasons to keep replaying, chasing the items. It's a different experience from the traditional Call of Duty grind, where the focus is on Camos and Calling Card challenges.

It's also pretty fantastic that you can literally start at level 1 and get your hands on weapons that, in multiplayer, you wouldn't get access to until you unlock them at their relevant levels. I'm running around with a WSP Swarm right now (and have already done some of its Camo challenges) that I still haven't reached the right level for.

Living proof PvE content in Call of Duty is worth having

Would you look at that, a Dead Wire ammo mod from the easiest zone that I can come back into a different run with! (Image credit: Windows Central)

While I have enjoyed Black Ops 7 in Endgame, dipping into MWZ immediately made me think of the upcoming DMZ mode in Modern Warfare 4.

There is no Zombies this year, be it round-based or an MWZ-type experience. There's nothing. The continual focus of Call of Duty is on its bread and butter: multiplayer and Warzone.

Zombies has always proved that PvE has a place in Call of Duty, and Endgame was a decent experiment with Black Ops 7, too. But DMZ in Modern Warfare 4 is planned as a PvPvE experience, always throwing in the chance that other real-world players will spoil your fun.

And let's face it, this is Call of Duty; it will absolutely fill up with sweats that have no mission beyond wiping out as many players as possible.

I'm all for as much PvE content in Call of Duty as we can get. (Image credit: Windows Central)

We're seeing the thirst for purely PvE play elsewhere, too. Bungie is adding a PvE-only mode to its own extraction shooter, Marathon. There's plenty of us out there that want to enjoy these types of experiences without wanting to be on edge constantly waiting for a PvP demon who exists just to ruin your day.

It's why in my 1,000 or so hours in The Division 2, probably 6 of those have been spent in the Dark Zone. If I want PvP, I play multiplayer.

So I hope that it's at least a consideration down the line to add a PvE mode to DMZ in Modern Warfare 4. It's the mode I'm pinning most of my hopes on, but if it ends up turning into Warzone lite, it'll get dropped.

It's a typically 'me' thing to do discovering games years later that I actually really enjoy, and that's the same here. I haven't touched Modern Warfare 3's campaign or multiplayer modes at all. Only Zombies.

Being on Xbox Game Pass makes it easy enough to try. Even if you're not into Zombies, it's worth giving a go if you skipped it in the past and you like open-world looter-type games.

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