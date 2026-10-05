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The FOB is your command center for all things DMZ and you can upgrade it as you progress.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is finally launching on October 23, and the mode that's probably most hyped is DMZ. It's been teased for some time, but as we get closer to launch we're finally getting more information on what it is, how it's going to play, and the mechanics we're going to be experiencing.

One of the key parts of DMZ will be the Forward Operating Base (FOB). This is essentially your command center before and after your runs, and crucially, it will evolve as you play the game and progress further.

The FOB will be made up of a number of different Stations, some more crucial to how well you're going to do than others. You'll start out with some, and as you level up, you'll unlock more, as well as be able to upgrade them.

At a glance

The FOB is your pre- and post-match hub where you'll manage every aspect of your DMZ deployments.

It's divided into FOB Stations, some of which are available immediately; others will unlock as you progress.

The Stations will help you manage loadouts and your stash, craft better gear, track your objectives, and even show off a little.

All Modern Warfare 4 DMZ FOB Stations and what they do

Your FOB will start out quite barren, but that will change as you progress. (Image credit: Activision)

When you begin, your FOB will be far from complete. Some Stations will be available straight away; others you'll need to unlock by leveling up through your DMZ progression.

Some will be essential to success in future runs. Others seem purely for your own vanity. Here are all the currently announced FOB Stations for Modern Warfare 4 DMZ, which are available immediately and which you can unlock as you progress, as well as what they can do for you.

Immediately available FOB Stations

Operators (Active Duty): Manage available operators, their status, upgrade traits, and choose one for deployment.

Manage available operators, their status, upgrade traits, and choose one for deployment. Stash/Loadout: The stash allows you to store gear you've looted from previous runs in DMZ, including weapons, gear, crafting materials, and more. When you extract from a run, you're able to offload items into your stash and then use the Loadout menu to equip weapons and gear for your next one.

The stash allows you to store gear you've looted from previous runs in DMZ, including weapons, gear, crafting materials, and more. When you extract from a run, you're able to offload items into your stash and then use the Loadout menu to equip weapons and gear for your next one. DMZ Orders: The place to see your Mission Directives that will help guide you through DMZ, tell the story, and help you master the Exclusion Zone.

The place to see your Mission Directives that will help guide you through DMZ, tell the story, and help you master the Exclusion Zone. Firing Range: A Call of Duty staple for testing your weapons before dropping in for a run.

A Call of Duty staple for testing your weapons before dropping in for a run. Survival Kits: Themed packs of loot that can be used to craft items or as part of your next loadout.

Unlockable FOB Stations

3D Printer: This is used for crafting items and upgrading other FOB Stations once you have the right items. Printer Resources and Ingredients can be found during deployments in DMZ.

This is used for crafting items and upgrading other FOB Stations once you have the right items. Printer Resources and Ingredients can be found during deployments in DMZ. Gunsmith: Spend DMZ Cash to buy attachments for weapons you've looted or craft new ones from scratch. Attachments are based on the level of the weapon and the shared attachments you've unlocked. Extracting Weapon Manuals increases the selection of weapons you can craft.

Spend DMZ Cash to buy attachments for weapons you've looted or craft new ones from scratch. Attachments are based on the level of the weapon and the shared attachments you've unlocked. Extracting Weapon Manuals increases the selection of weapons you can craft. Vendor: A daily rotation of items you can buy with DMZ Cash.

A daily rotation of items you can buy with DMZ Cash. Bounty Leaderboard: Tracking the most successful PvP players in the Exclusion Zone.

Tracking the most successful PvP players in the Exclusion Zone. Boss Board: Buy intel on Lieutenants, and additional information on Commanders.

Buy intel on Lieutenants, and additional information on Commanders. Dog Tag Case: Show off the dog tags you've collected from defeating other players during your deployments.

Show off the dog tags you've collected from defeating other players during your deployments. DMZ Progression: Monitor your DMZ progression track and the rewards unlocked at their corresponding levels.

Always available FOB Station

Deploy: Does what it says on the tin. You'll go here to drop into Hajin for a new DMZ run.

We're promised a further intel drop on the FOB soon, including a full tour. As we know more about the FOB Stations in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 DMZ, this post will be updated with all the details you need to know.

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