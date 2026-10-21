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Most of your time in DMZ is spent on foot or on wheels.

One of the first things you may notice dropping into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 DMZ is that you don't have a parachute automatically equipped. I definitely didn't forget and die to fall damage early on and learn the hard way.

In fact, a parachute is one of the items that players must acquire, and even when you do, you may not be able to use it for long, and of course, if you fail to exfil, you'll lose it along with any of your other gear (I've definitely done this already).

There are a couple of methods to get a parachute in Modern Warfare 4 DMZ, but neither is particularly easy, at least in the early days of the game. But here's how you can go about finding yourself one.

How to find a parachute in-game in Modern Warfare 4 DMZ

The good news is that like pretty much everything else in DMZ, you can loot parachutes during a game. The bad news is that they're pretty hard to find. I've only found one so far as I write this, and I've played about 7 hours.

But you can find one as ground loot, and you can find one without having to go to any of the higher difficulty locations. While the more difficult the location, the better the quality of loot you'll find, it is still possible to find them just by searching.

For example, I found one in the first building I looted at the Russian Border Crossing part of the map in the far top left corner. A disposable parachute was just there inside one of the lockers. The rare tier parachute only has three uses, though, so use it sparingly.

Given the military nature of the item, it stands to reason that your best chance of finding one will be from locations like these. I was in a military outpost looking inside a locker, so it's likely you'll have a better chance here. I wouldn't expect to find a parachute inside a bag in a random residential building, for example. So hit the military locations often.

Looting military locations is a way to increase chances of finding one. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Loot in Modern Warfare 4 DMZ has a theme and locations that have a better chance of dropping it. You can see this if you track ingredients for 3D Printer recipes in the FOB. Not always specific locations, but a type of location.

You can possibly find the legendary tier parachute around the map, too, though I haven't seen one. Higher-tier loot is rarer and usually requires being in higher-threat zones, but if you see something you can check for loot; don't run past it. Loot everything.

Also make sure you check the supply drops at the end of a Dynamic Ops mission. These drop various types of gear, and there's always a chance a parachute is inside one of them.

How to craft a parachute in DMZ at the 3D Printer in the FOB

Image 1 of 2 The ingredients for the disposable parachute recipe. (Image credit: Windows Central) The incredients for the legendary parachute recipe. (Image credit: Windows Central) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

You can also craft parachutes to take into the DMZ with you at the 3D Printer Station in the FOB rather than relying on finding one.

That's the good news. The bad news is that you can't do it right away.

To craft a rare-tier disposable parachute, you first need to increase your DMZ Level up to 55. This unlocks the recipe at the 3D Printer. Once unlocked, you can craft one for 30 Chemicals and 3 Rigid Synthetics. To get your level up as fast as possible, make sure you're actually doing missions inside DMZ. The more you do, the more XP you'll get. And don't forget to stick on a 2XP token if you have one available.

To craft a legendary tier reusable parachute, things are a little harder. To do that, you first have to find the recipe during one of your runs in DMZ. Then you have to exfil with that recipe in order to unlock it. So if you find it, get out of there as quickly as possible before someone else has a chance to steal it from you.

Once you have the recipe unlocked, you can craft one for 2 Turned Components, 5 Nylon Cloth, and 10 Rigid Synthetics. Again, though, it's not permanently applied to your Operator. If you don't manage to exfil, it's gone.

For crafting, finding the ingredients isn't too difficult. By the time you unlock either of these, you've probably found a good stash just through naturally playing. But all 3D Printer recipes will tell you where you can find the ingredients you need. So check it out before you deploy and make sure you target the right areas.

Don't forget to check the Vendor Station

The Vendor sells some great gear, but it's on a rotating basis. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The last thing to do is always keep checking the Vendor Station in the FOB. This offers a rotating cycle of weapons and gear, so you might well see a parachute pop up in there.

You'll need to keep a good stash of DMZ Cash, but I've already been able to buy a legendary backpack and a durable gas mask from there inside the first full day of early access. So don't ignore it.

The pace of DMZ feels like it was designed without using a parachute, and that's OK with me. You shouldn't just be able to glide across the map for free. DMZ makes you earn your gear.

It means you just have to be a little more careful, because you could lose it at any time. But there's no denying having one will make some areas easier to navigate.

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