Halo's iconic Pelican dropship was just added to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, as Xbox Game Studios and its developers at Asobo Studio celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first game in the series. Of course, Halo was a launch title, so this all lines up with the ongoing Xbox 25th anniversary celebrations surrounding the original console.

Sim enthusiasts on PC, Xbox Series X|S, or PlayStation 5 can fly the D77-TC Pelican for free during a week-long trial period running from November 10 to November 17, 2026. The official announcement stayed firmly in character, describing it as "a highly adaptable, multi-role vehicle," which is all part of the fun. I installed it for myself, and it's incredibly easy to get started.

How to claim the free Pelican trial

Image 1 of 3 Xbox Game Studios is advertising the Pelican via MSFS 2024's in-game marketplace. (Image credit: Windows Central | Microsoft) Don't like the default look? Switch between 12 liveries for more Pelican colors. (Image credit: Windows Central | Microsoft) It's yours for a week, but you'll need to pay to keep this fictional ship. (Image credit: Windows Central | Microsoft) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

From the main menu of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, select 'Marketplace' at the bottom, and you should be greeted with a full-width banner advertisement for the 'D77-TC Pelican (free trial)'. If not, use the 'Search Full Catalog' bar at the top of the marketplace and look for keywords like 'Pelican'; you're looking for the 'Microsoft/Asobo' listing.

On its listing, a wide, green 'Get for Free' button rests on the left, and that's what you'll need to press while the week-long trial is active. Once you've claimed the Pelican, you'll find it in the game's aircraft selection menu with a yellow 'New' tag on its frame, named 'Misriah Armory D77-TC Pelican'. Select it, and you can take it to the skies wherever you'd like.

The D77-TC Pelican in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 offers a unique flight model, with the ability to switch between drone and jet propulsion, custom avionics, inspired by the Halo games, a complete interior model, including cargo bay, and 12 liveries. Microsoft Flight Simulator team

Naturally, this is quite different from taking a tiny Cessna or a giant Airbus out on the virtual runways, but it's actually quite easy to fly the Pelican. On an Xbox controller, you can ignore the parking brake, hold the A button to fire up the engines, and the ship will take off vertically. From there, hold forward on the left stick, and the Pelican will fly ahead, while the triggers handle turning.

What happens when the trial expires?

Image 1 of 2 You won't find many real-life HOTAS setups that look like this. (Image credit: Windows Central | Microsoft) The exterior details are impressive, and the interior is fully modeled, too. (Image credit: Windows Central | Microsoft) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

If you want to keep the Pelican in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 after November 17, you'll need to pay $9.99 in the in-game marketplace for a permanent add-on license. It isn't egregiously expensive, but this Pelican isn't particularly new, either. I saw the same iconic Halo ship appear in MSFS 2020, and now it's back again.

That price tag will depend on how strong your nostalgia for the Halo series is, and whether you think you'll use it regularly. Would I pay $10 for it? No, probably not. It's fun, but it feels more like a toy than a proper simulation addition; albeit a well-crafted toy with serious attention to detail. Still, I fully recommend taking it for a spin during this week's celebration.

I've seen Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 improve dramatically since launch, and its inclusion in Xbox Cloud Gaming makes it extremely approachable for practically anyone tempted to fly around a virtual Earth. If you're considering playing MSFS 2024 just for fun, then the Pelican is a fast (and cool) way to do it. Fly over your own house; it's more satisfying than you think.

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