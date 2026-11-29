Click for next article

TL;DR If you haven't seen the Fallout TV Show, sign up for Amazon Prime to watch it and other shows like Invincible for $14.99/month.

If the Fallout TV show left you wanting more of the Wasteland, now is a very cheap time to dive into the games. Several major Fallout releases are heavily discounted, covering everything from the original PC RPGs to New Vegas and Fallout 4.

We've picked four deals worth considering, with complete editions starting at just $3.99.

Whether you're new to Fallout or catching up before Season 3, here's where we'd start.

🏆 BEST OVERALL Save 73% ($14.60) Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition PC Key: was $19.89 now $5.29 at loaded.com

Plot your revenge against the gangster Benny for trying to kill you, and uncover the mystery of the Platinum Chip in the critically acclaimed RPG shooter, Fallout: New Vegas. The Ultimate Edition contains the base game and all its DLC expansions.

Should I play the Fallout games? Absolutely if you're a fan of grim, post-apocalyptic RPGs where you explore nuclear wastelands fighting giant Super Mutants, killer robots, and psychotic raiders. The first two games have an isometric, top-down perspective with turn-based combat similar to Baldur's Gate 3 while Fallout 3, Fallout 4 and Fallout: New Vegas play more like first-person shooters with RPG-lite mechanics.

Which Fallout game should you play first? New Vegas: best starting recommendation

best starting recommendation Fallout 3: older 3D Fallout experience

older 3D Fallout experience Fallout 4: more modern entry

more modern entry Classic Collection: franchise-history/old-school RPG players

What are the benefits of Amazon Prime? Aside from gaining access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Membership grants users all kinds of benefits like exclusive discounts, faster shipping, Amazon Music streaming, and more.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.