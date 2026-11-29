Prepare for the Fallout TV Show's 3rd Season: These 4 PC games are up to 80% off
If you need to catch up on Fallout lore before the Fallout TV Show's 3rd season hits in 2027, several Fallout games from Fallout 4 to New Vegas are now on sale
If the Fallout TV show left you wanting more of the Wasteland, now is a very cheap time to dive into the games. Several major Fallout releases are heavily discounted, covering everything from the original PC RPGs to New Vegas and Fallout 4.
We've picked four deals worth considering, with complete editions starting at just $3.99.
Whether you're new to Fallout or catching up before Season 3, here's where we'd start.
Plot your revenge against the gangster Benny for trying to kill you, and uncover the mystery of the Platinum Chip in the critically acclaimed RPG shooter, Fallout: New Vegas. The Ultimate Edition contains the base game and all its DLC expansions.
Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Fallout 4 with this complete edition that includes the base game, all its DLC expansions, and 150+ Creation Club Items.
Experience the origins of the Fallout franchise with this classic collection that compiles the original Fallout, Fallout 2, and the Fallout Tactics spin-off in one package.
Relive the world-changing 3rd entry in the Fallout series that took the series from a top-down perspective to a personal first-person one. The Game of the Year Edition includes the base game and all its DLC.
Should I play the Fallout games?
Absolutely if you're a fan of grim, post-apocalyptic RPGs where you explore nuclear wastelands fighting giant Super Mutants, killer robots, and psychotic raiders.
The first two games have an isometric, top-down perspective with turn-based combat similar to Baldur's Gate 3 while Fallout 3, Fallout 4 and Fallout: New Vegas play more like first-person shooters with RPG-lite mechanics.
Which Fallout game should you play first?
- New Vegas: best starting recommendation
- Fallout 3: older 3D Fallout experience
- Fallout 4: more modern entry
- Classic Collection: franchise-history/old-school RPG players
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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