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Bethesda says Obsidian will retain its creative identity as the studio moves under ZeniMax and begins work on a new Fallout project.

Amid the latest wave of updates at Xbox, which includes huge bombshells like Halo moving under Activision, we also got word that Obsidian, the developers behind Fallout: New Vegas, Avowed, and The Outer Worlds, are being moved under ZeniMax. For those keeping track, ZeniMax is the parent company of Bethesda, which, of course, all fits under the Xbox umbrella following the 2021 acquisition for $7.5 billion.

We also recently learned that Obsidian would be making a new Fallout game, a project that no doubt will require deep collaboration between both Bethesda and Obsidian. Given that Xbox has owned Obsidian since 2018, I’m genuinely shocked it’s taken this long, but with Asha Sharma’s push to focus more on heavy-hitting IP, I’m glad something is happening, even though it’s five years later than I’d have hoped.

The big question remains, as I’m sure many have seen online, whether Obsidian will lose any and all autonomy under ZeniMax. Bethesda President Jill Braff has come out to clarify that this isn’t the case. In an email obtained by Aftermath, she explains:

"The creative identity and strengths that make Obsidian distinct will remain at the core of their studio and work… Feargus [Urquhart] and the Obsidian leadership team will continue to lead Obsidian, with the studio reporting to me. Bethesda Game Studios will continue to lead the Fallout franchise."

"Together, the teams will build on their longstanding relationship and the early work already underway on a new Fallout project, with more to share in the months ahead. This structure supports the franchise-led model we've been strengthening while keeping accountability for both the studio and the franchise clear."

It’s a relief, I’m sure, for many. However, it’s also just something that we’ll have to wait and see how everything pans out. The Fallout project is very clearly in its early days, and despite Todd Howard refuting claims of any bad blood between Bethesda and Obsidian, I think fans will tread on the side of caution and prefer to see results over words.

Obsidian has extraordinary creative talent, deep expertise, and a long history of creating memorable games and experiences. I'm looking forward to working more closely with them. Bethesda President - Jill Braff

Regardless of how you feel, it’s hard to deny that Asha Sharma hasn’t hit the ground running with Xbox. Whilst it’s still early days in her tenure as CEO, I’m personally much more optimistic about the changes we’re seeing, as opposed to those online who believe Xbox is consolidating studios in order to make the likes of ZeniMax and Activision more appealing for sale.

Enough about my thoughts, though. Do let me know how you feel in the comments, and be sure to take part in our poll!

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