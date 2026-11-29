TL;DR I reviewed it. Then I kept using it. I tested the MV6 Gen 2 in September and recommended it at $169. Two months later, it's still the microphone I use weekly for podcasts and media appearances. At $139, it's an even easier recommendation.

If you're looking to upgrade your microphone for podcasting, streaming, gaming, or video calls, one of my favorite new mics of 2026 just got its first worthwhile discount.

The Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone Gen 2 is now $139 at Amazon, down from $169, saving you 18%. That's only $30 off, but this is also a microphone I recommended at its full launch price after reviewing it in September.

More importantly, I still use the MV6 Gen 2 every week for the Windows Central Podcast and media appearances. In fact, I'll be using it tonight when I appear on This Week in Tech (TWiT) at 5 PM ET.

I liked it at $169, and $139 makes the argument easier

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

TL;DR Who should buy it? Buy it if: You want broadcast-quality vocals for podcasting, streaming, gaming, or calls without dealing with an XLR interface and more complicated audio gear. The MV6 Gen 2 connects over USB-C and includes automated processing alongside deeper controls when you want them.

When I reviewed the Shure MV6 Gen 2 in September, one of the things that impressed me most was how little work it took to get excellent audio from it.

Plug it into USB-C and you can get very good vocal quality immediately, but Shure also gives you room to tweak things through its MOTIV Mix software. The Gen 2 adds adjustable Auto Level controls, Real-Time Denoiser, and expanded audio customization while retaining the straightforward setup that made the original MV6 appealing.

That's proven even more important to me after the review was finished. I've continued using the MV6 Gen 2 for the Windows Central Podcast and media appearances instead of immediately moving back to another microphone. That's about as strong an endorsement as I can give something I've reviewed.

There are cheaper USB microphones, and this isn't the deal I'd point to if your only goal is spending as little as possible. But $139 moves the MV6 Gen 2 into a much more competitive price range while preserving the things that made me recommend it at $169.

(Note: Best Buy also has it for $139 if you find that preferable)

For someone who wants excellent vocals without an audio interface, mixer, or complicated setup, this is the price where I'd have little hesitation recommending it.

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