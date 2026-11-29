I reviewed Shure's new USB microphone in September, and I still use it every week. Now it's 18% off and worth every penny.
The Shure MV6 Gen 2 is down to $139, and after two months of podcasts and media appearances, it's become my go-to USB microphone.
If you're looking to upgrade your microphone for podcasting, streaming, gaming, or video calls, one of my favorite new mics of 2026 just got its first worthwhile discount.
The Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone Gen 2 is now $139 at Amazon, down from $169, saving you 18%. That's only $30 off, but this is also a microphone I recommended at its full launch price after reviewing it in September.
More importantly, I still use the MV6 Gen 2 every week for the Windows Central Podcast and media appearances. In fact, I'll be using it tonight when I appear on This Week in Tech (TWiT) at 5 PM ET.
Excellent vocal quality, simple USB-C connectivity, and Shure's useful onboard audio processing make this an easy recommendation for streamers, podcasters, gamers, and anyone who wants better audio without getting into XLR equipment.
I liked it at $169, and $139 makes the argument easier
When I reviewed the Shure MV6 Gen 2 in September, one of the things that impressed me most was how little work it took to get excellent audio from it.
Plug it into USB-C and you can get very good vocal quality immediately, but Shure also gives you room to tweak things through its MOTIV Mix software. The Gen 2 adds adjustable Auto Level controls, Real-Time Denoiser, and expanded audio customization while retaining the straightforward setup that made the original MV6 appealing.
That's proven even more important to me after the review was finished. I've continued using the MV6 Gen 2 for the Windows Central Podcast and media appearances instead of immediately moving back to another microphone. That's about as strong an endorsement as I can give something I've reviewed.
There are cheaper USB microphones, and this isn't the deal I'd point to if your only goal is spending as little as possible. But $139 moves the MV6 Gen 2 into a much more competitive price range while preserving the things that made me recommend it at $169.
(Note: Best Buy also has it for $139 if you find that preferable)
For someone who wants excellent vocals without an audio interface, mixer, or complicated setup, this is the price where I'd have little hesitation recommending it.
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Daniel Rubino is the Editor-in-Chief of Windows Central. He is also the head reviewer, podcast co-host, and lead analyst. He has been covering Microsoft since 2007, when this site was called WMExperts (and later Windows Phone Central). His interests include Windows, laptops, next-gen computing, and wearable tech. He has reviewed laptops for over 10 years and is particularly fond of Qualcomm processors, new form factors, and thin-and-light PCs. Before all this tech stuff, he worked on a Ph.D. in linguistics studying brain and syntax, performed polysomnographs in NYC, and was a motion-picture operator for 17 years.
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