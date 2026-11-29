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Cyber Monday deals are coming in fast, and I think I've found the absolute best deal you're going to see all week. Best Buy is now selling the incredible Dell XPS 13 for just $499 while stocks last, undercutting not just the MacBook Air, but MacBook Neo by a considerable amount!

Save 38% ($300) Dell XPS 13 (2026): was $799 now $499 at Best Buy The Dell XPS 13 is the best midrange Windows 11 PC you can buy, beating the MacBook Neo in price, features, and design. With a 3K touchscreen, thin and light chassis, and all day battery life, you simply cannot go wrong with this laptop at $499.

The laptop that makes MacBook Neo seem like a bad deal

Earlier this year, the PC industry was rocked by Apple's debut of the MacBook Neo. A $699 laptop with a premium build and great specs, making all other $699 laptops look really bad. It didn't take long for Windows OEMs to respond however, and Dell was first out the gate with its redesigned XPS 13.

Unlike other OEMs that had historically built cheap laptops from the low-end up, the new Dell XPS 13 began as a flagship, and was cut down to meet the MacBook Neo. That means it has good bones, and if you didn't already know the price, you'd likely think it was a lot more expensive than it is.

It features a 3K touchscreen, the highest resolution screen you'll find on any of these sub $700 laptops. It also has a fingerprint reader for fast biometric unlock, and an incredible keyboard and trackpad that's nice and large.

It's also 12.7mm thin, which is the same as MacBook Neo, but because of how the Dell XPS 13 distributes that thickness, it actually feels thinner and looks thinner side by side. It's also significantly lighter, which makes it easier to carry with you.

The laptop simply looks great. It looks just like a flagship XPS, complete with a aluminum chassis that's cold to the touch and feels very premium. The bezels around the display are thin too, adding to the overall high quality appearance.

The only downside is the port selection. It has just two USB-C ports, one on either side. It has 8GB RAM and an Intel Core 5 320 CPU, which is more than find for day to day productivity tasks such as web browsing, email, Slack/Teams calls, and video streaming along with light photo editing.

This laptop was a good deal when it launched at $699. At $499? This is an absolute steal and everyone should buy one while they can, even if just as a backup laptop.

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