Over 1,000 people already bought this Snapdragon C laptop in the last month, and for Cyber Monday it's now down to just $249
Looking for a super cheap, entry-level Windows 11 laptop that lasts all day? Look no further than the HP OmniBook 3 with Snapdragon C, all for $249.
Qualcomm has finally launched the Snapdragon C platform, and the first PCs with said chip are now shipping. This is Qualcomm's entry-level Windows PC chip, designed for low-end PCs that are more affordable while still being capable of basic tasks. And for Cyber Monday, these PCs are currently even cheaper than normal, with this HP OmniBook 3 being just $249!
The HP OmniBook 3 is a 16-inch Windows 11 laptop with 4GB RAM and Qualcomm's new Snapdragon C SoC on the inside. This is an entry-level Qualcomm platform, meaning it's designed for affordable PCs that are best at light tasks such as web browsing and email.
The entry-level Snapdragon laptop has arrived, and it's super affordable
Snapdragon C is the first low-end chip from Qualcomm on the market in the Windows space. It's about as powerful as Intel's low-end chips, but is significantly more energy efficient. That means it should last quite a bit longer on a single charge compared to your standard low-end Windows laptops.
The HP OmniBook 3 specifically is a 16-inch machine with 4GB RAM and 128GB UFS storage. These specs are not high-end at all, so expectations should be tempered. This laptop is only good for light web browsing, music/video streaming, and word processing.
But at $249, what more were you expecting? This is the cheapest new Windows on Arm laptop we've seen yet, thanks to Cyber Monday slashing $70 off its usual price of $319. At that price, I wouldn't recommend this to anyone, but $249 it makes for a great backup machine, or on the go email client.
It has a 41Wh battery, which is on the smaller side for a 16-inch laptop, but the Snapdragon C platform is built on Qualcomm's mobile SoCs, which are incredibly energy efficient so it should last the work day on a single charge.
What's more interesting is Amazon says over 1,000 people have purchased this very laptop in the last month. That's a lot of people, with an average rating of 4.4 stars, it's clearly good enough for the price.
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