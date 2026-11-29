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Qualcomm has finally launched the Snapdragon C platform, and the first PCs with said chip are now shipping. This is Qualcomm's entry-level Windows PC chip, designed for low-end PCs that are more affordable while still being capable of basic tasks. And for Cyber Monday, these PCs are currently even cheaper than normal, with this HP OmniBook 3 being just $249!

Save 22% ($70) HP OmniBook 3: was $319 now $249 at Amazon The HP OmniBook 3 is a 16-inch Windows 11 laptop with 4GB RAM and Qualcomm's new Snapdragon C SoC on the inside. This is an entry-level Qualcomm platform, meaning it's designed for affordable PCs that are best at light tasks such as web browsing and email.

The entry-level Snapdragon laptop has arrived, and it's super affordable

Snapdragon C is the first low-end chip from Qualcomm on the market in the Windows space. It's about as powerful as Intel's low-end chips, but is significantly more energy efficient. That means it should last quite a bit longer on a single charge compared to your standard low-end Windows laptops.

The HP OmniBook 3 specifically is a 16-inch machine with 4GB RAM and 128GB UFS storage. These specs are not high-end at all, so expectations should be tempered. This laptop is only good for light web browsing, music/video streaming, and word processing.

But at $249, what more were you expecting? This is the cheapest new Windows on Arm laptop we've seen yet, thanks to Cyber Monday slashing $70 off its usual price of $319. At that price, I wouldn't recommend this to anyone, but $249 it makes for a great backup machine, or on the go email client.

It has a 41Wh battery, which is on the smaller side for a 16-inch laptop, but the Snapdragon C platform is built on Qualcomm's mobile SoCs, which are incredibly energy efficient so it should last the work day on a single charge.

What's more interesting is Amazon says over 1,000 people have purchased this very laptop in the last month. That's a lot of people, with an average rating of 4.4 stars, it's clearly good enough for the price.

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