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I spend a lot of my day sitting at a desk, whether I'm writing for work or gaming afterward, so a bad chair becomes painfully obvious pretty quickly. My previous setup had started leaving me uncomfortable during long sessions, which is why the Razer Iskur V2 X NewGen made such an immediate difference.

I rated it 4.5/5 in my review for its comfort, adjustability, and value, and Black Friday makes it considerably easier to recommend. The Quartz Edition is having a massive Black Friday 37% discount for $220.99 at Amazon (down from $349.99). But if you prefer a different color, the standard Black/Green Edition is also on sale for $259.99 at Amazon (26% reduced from $349.99).

Why buy this gaming chair?

Razer Iskur V2 X Gaming Chair on the bed (Image credit: Windows Central | Alexander Cope)

As I noted in my full review, for starters, the Razer Iskur V2 X Gaming Chair has CoolTouch Gen‑2 EPU leather that feels cool to the touch (and is peel-resistant during warm temperatures) and high-density foam cushioning that makes it really comfortable to sit on.

Other notable features include a strong and sturdy build that can support the weight of slightly heavier gamers (so long as they don't exceed 299lbs), various seat adjustment settings to cater to your height, padded 2D armrests to give your arms something comfy to rest on, and 152-degree recline control so you can comfortably lean back while gaming.

Will this deal last until Cyber Monday? Possibly as retailers like Amazon are already labelling their Black Friday discounts as Cyber Monday discounts, which confirms the discount will last until November 30, 2026, if the item doesn't run out of stock first that is.

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