I sit at my desk for hours, and this gaming chair made a huge difference. Now it’s 37% off
I spend hours working and gaming at my desk, and the Razer Iskur V2 X NewGen made those long sessions considerably more comfortable. Now the Quartz model is $129 off.
I spend a lot of my day sitting at a desk, whether I'm writing for work or gaming afterward, so a bad chair becomes painfully obvious pretty quickly. My previous setup had started leaving me uncomfortable during long sessions, which is why the Razer Iskur V2 X NewGen made such an immediate difference.
I rated it 4.5/5 in my review for its comfort, adjustability, and value, and Black Friday makes it considerably easier to recommend. The Quartz Edition is having a massive Black Friday 37% discount for $220.99 at Amazon (down from $349.99). But if you prefer a different color, the standard Black/Green Edition is also on sale for $259.99 at Amazon (26% reduced from $349.99).
"The Razer Iskur V2 X offers a wide range of options to adjust its seating position, the seat cushioning and armrests feel nice and comfortable to use, and it's got an affordable MSRP that makes it more enticing than pricier chairs that aren't as comfortable." ~ Alex Cope, Staff Writer, Deals/Gaming News
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
This is the standard Black/Green edition of the Razer Iskur V2 X NewGen Gaming Chair.
Why buy this gaming chair?
As I noted in my full review, for starters, the Razer Iskur V2 X Gaming Chair has CoolTouch Gen‑2 EPU leather that feels cool to the touch (and is peel-resistant during warm temperatures) and high-density foam cushioning that makes it really comfortable to sit on.
Other notable features include a strong and sturdy build that can support the weight of slightly heavier gamers (so long as they don't exceed 299lbs), various seat adjustment settings to cater to your height, padded 2D armrests to give your arms something comfy to rest on, and 152-degree recline control so you can comfortably lean back while gaming.
Will this deal last until Cyber Monday?
Possibly as retailers like Amazon are already labelling their Black Friday discounts as Cyber Monday discounts, which confirms the discount will last until November 30, 2026, if the item doesn't run out of stock first that is.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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