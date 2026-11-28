The vibrant Xbox Breaker and Deep Pink controllers are back in stock and up to 35% off for Black Friday
If you missed out on the flashier Xbox Wireless Controller colorways elsewhere, Lenovo has Heart Breaker, Ice Breaker, and Deep Pink discounted right now
Black Friday is the best time to grab a new Xbox controller, but the funkier and more eye catching designs are normally out of stock or stuck at full price. Surprisingly, Lenovo is the retailer coming to the rescue right now.
Lenovo’s Black Friday sale has slashed up to 35% off a huge lineup of official Xbox controllers, including the eye-catching Heart Breaker, Ice Breaker, and Deep Pink Special Editions so is a great time to pick up something a little different for yourself or your player 2.
Sports a frosted, crystalline glacier-blue translucent shell with matching blue sticks and rubberized back grips.
Use code TEAMGREEN at checkout
Features a translucent top case swirling with vibrant pinks, purples, and bright blue accents, plus rubberized back grips.
Use code TEAMGREEN at checkout
The Breaker editions are worth a little splurge
While standard colored pads like Deep Pink, Velocity Green, Shock Blue, and Pulse Red are an easy steal at $44.99 (and Carbon Black or Robot White drop even lower to $42.99 as Doorbusters), the Heart Breaker and Ice Breaker editions justify their $52.99 price tag with more than just a pretty paint job.
Unlike standard $69.99 colorways, Microsoft’s Breaker series pads normally retail for $79.99 because they include translucent top casings and rubberized grips along the back case, a welcome upgrade if your hands get sweaty during long sessions. Also, these two are often out of stock when the sales come around, so it's nice to actually see them on offer somewhere!
Like all current-gen official Xbox pads, every controller in the lineup supports both Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth, meaning you can seamlessly bounce between an Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, Android, or handhelds like the Xbox ROG Ally without swapping gamepads. And if you want to squeeze a tiny bit more value out of your order, signing up for Lenovo's free My Lenovo Rewards program before checkout currently nets triple rewards points (worth around $3 to $4 back depending on the pad you go for.)
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Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather.
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