Click for next article

Black Friday is the best time to grab a new Xbox controller, but the funkier and more eye catching designs are normally out of stock or stuck at full price. Surprisingly, Lenovo is the retailer coming to the rescue right now.

Lenovo’s Black Friday sale has slashed up to 35% off a huge lineup of official Xbox controllers, including the eye-catching Heart Breaker, Ice Breaker, and Deep Pink Special Editions so is a great time to pick up something a little different for yourself or your player 2.

The Breaker editions are worth a little splurge

(Image credit: Microsoft)

While standard colored pads like Deep Pink, Velocity Green, Shock Blue, and Pulse Red are an easy steal at $44.99 (and Carbon Black or Robot White drop even lower to $42.99 as Doorbusters), the Heart Breaker and Ice Breaker editions justify their $52.99 price tag with more than just a pretty paint job.

Unlike standard $69.99 colorways, Microsoft’s Breaker series pads normally retail for $79.99 because they include translucent top casings and rubberized grips along the back case, a welcome upgrade if your hands get sweaty during long sessions. Also, these two are often out of stock when the sales come around, so it's nice to actually see them on offer somewhere!

Like all current-gen official Xbox pads, every controller in the lineup supports both Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth, meaning you can seamlessly bounce between an Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, Android, or handhelds like the Xbox ROG Ally without swapping gamepads. And if you want to squeeze a tiny bit more value out of your order, signing up for Lenovo's free My Lenovo Rewards program before checkout currently nets triple rewards points (worth around $3 to $4 back depending on the pad you go for.)

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.