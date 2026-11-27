I wear this Razer headset every day, and at over $100 off on Black Friday it's so easy to recommend
The Razer Kraken V4 Pro is very expensive, which normally makes it harder to recommend, but this Black Friday discount changes all that.
When the Razer Kraken V4 Pro headset launched, my biggest criticism of it was the price. As good a headset as it is, at $400, it's a big ask, even if it is jam-packed with features. But I love mine; I use it every day.
Fortunately the Black Friday deal fairies have come around again, and you can get 30% off the Razer Kraken V4 Pro and snag one from Amazon for $278.62 right now.
"Powered by Razer Sensa HD Haptics, the headset offers real-time audio-to-haptics conversion for all content and supports game integration, delivering wideband HD haptics that accurately mimic in-game distance and directionality."
Also at: Best Buy ($299.99)
A premium headset at a more attractive price
I had to double take a little at our Razer Kraken V4 Pro review because it's been out now for two years. Two years and Razer hasn't refreshed it. Not that it needs it, because at launch, in true Razer fashion, everything, including the kitchen sink, was thrown at its flagship headset.
That includes haptics, which may not be for everybody, but I can tell you, once you try it, it's hard to go back. The SensaHD platform we recently featured in the Soma Pro review, as Razer has progressed from headsets and seat cushions to a fully integrated gaming chair. Sensa HD is natively integrated into a number of games now, and those that aren't can still use audio cues. Or you can turn it off; it's up to you.
I mostly like the balance of comfort and excellent sound quality, with solid noise isolation so you can really immerse yourself in the game. It's big, and it's heavy, and you look a bit like Princess Leia when you're wearing it (IYKYK), but it's just such a good headset.
The control unit helps you connect additional audio sources for easy transition between AUX, PC, and console, though, alas, it doesn't support XBOX. If we could output audio to USB-C, maybe it'd work, but we can't, so it doesn't.
That's about the only drawback; that and the battery life isn't anything to write home about if you leave the RGB lights on all the time. But as a primarily PC player these days, alongside spending the day in front of it working and consuming media in the background, I wouldn't swap it for the world.
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Richard Devine is the Managing Editor at Windows Central, where he combines a deep love for the open-source community with expert-level technical coverage. Whether he’s hunting for the next big project on GitHub, fine-tuning a WSL workflow, or breaking down the latest meta in Call of Duty, Forza, and The Division 2, Richard focuses on making complex tech accessible to every kind of user. If it’s happening in the world of Windows or PC gaming, he’s probably already knee-deep in the code (or the lobbies). Follow him on X and Mastodon.
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