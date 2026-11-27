PC gamers have been waiting for lower prices for a while now. Too long, if you ask me. I love building my own desktop rigs, but it's impossible to ignore the noise around rising component prices, and it can dampen the hobby somewhat. Well, there is one way around the hikes that comes from Black Friday.

"Our BLACKFRIDAY coupon code offers the following discounts on top of our already-discounted systems at checkout" — iBUYPOWER $350 OFF RDY Prebuilts & Custom Desktops over $3499 $250 OFF RDY Prebuilts & Custom Desktops over $2499 $150 OFF RDY Prebuilts & Custom Desktops over $1499 $50 OFF RDY Prebuilts & Custom Desktops over $999

— iBUYPOWER

Pre-built PCs are just that: ready-made gaming desktops built by an expert in a far-off factory with proper testing and care, and iBUYPOWER has proven to me that it knows what it's doing. I've tested its machines, and now they're reduced for 'Black Friday Month'; they're even easier to recommend. Here's what I'd get.

Best pre-built gaming PC deals for Black Friday

Why I always recommend iBUYPOWER PCs

iBUYPOWER's RDY Trace X is a beast of a high-end rig, but the unboxing experience is no different. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

I've been on both sides of the PC building experience: starting as a complete novice who wouldn't dare unscrew his side panel, and evolving into a frugal builder who settles for nothing but the best (but at the right price). It can be a daunting experience, given how expensive all the components can be, and I've opted for a pre-built plenty of times in my life.

In that, the only thing iBUYPOWER expects you to do with its ready-made desktops is to install the graphics card, which is as easy as it gets. The thing just plugs into a glorified cartridge slot and then hooks up to nearby cables that you physically can't connect in some 'wrong' way. It's really not that bad, and everything else is already plugged in, including tidy fan cables (which I usually hate).

I tested a Trace X PC, which is definitely on the ultra-high end of what iBUYPOWER offers, but the overall experience matches what you'd find when you unboxed your own. They come with plenty of padding, and there's a mouse and keyboard inside to get you started. You can replace those if you like, but it's great to have a fully functioning PC out of the box. Built-in Wi-Fi makes the whole process easier, too. It's really super simple.

When do these deals end? iBUYPOWER's Black Friday Month sale runs until November 29 @ 11:59 PM PST, while supplies last.

Can I upgrade an iBUYPOWER gaming PC later? Yes. Most iBUYPOWER desktops use standard PC components, meaning extra RAM, storage, a stronger graphics card, or even a new CPU are all viable options if you're willing to learn.

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