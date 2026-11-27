At this point in 2026, anyone shopping for a new gaming handheld should have Acer's Predator Atlas 7 and Predator Atlas 8 on their radar.

These handhelds feature Intel's awesome new Arc G3 and Arc G3 Extreme chips with industry-leading performance, and they happen to be the most affordable way to land that newfound power.

They just got more affordable on Black Friday, with up to £234 off across various models at select retailers.

Arc G3 / 512GB Save 24% (£234.90) Acer Predator Atlas 8: was £999 now £764.10 at very.co.uk

The very best UK deal I could find comes from Very, where the Atlas 8 with Arc G3 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD is down to just £764.10 after an additional 10% discount at checkout. That's 24% off! Read more Read less ▼

Arc G3 / 512GB Save 11% (£100) Acer Predator Atlas 7: was £899 now £799 at Currys

Acer's Predator Atlas 7 with Intel Arc G3 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD is the most affordable option at a discounted £799, and it will still run all AAA games at smooth frame rates. Read more Read less ▼

Arc G3 / 512GB Save 9% (£100) Acer Predator Atlas 8: was £1,099 now £999 at Currys

You can also find the Predator Atlas 8 with the more affordable Intel Arc G3 chip, alongside 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This is a great option if you don't mind losing a bit of performance in order to get the Atlas 8's feature set. Read more Read less ▼

Arc G3 Extreme / 1TB Save 8% (£100) Acer Predator Atlas 7: was £1,249.99 now £1,149.99 at EE Tech & Gaming

Acer also offers the Atlas 7 with the more powerful Arc G3 Extreme chip, with 24GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Keep in mind, you can grab the Atlas 8 for only about £50 more. Read more Read less ▼

Arc G3 Extreme / 1TB Save 8% (£100) Acer Predator Atlas 8: was £1,299 now £1,199 at Currys

The Predator Atlas 8 with Arc G3 Extreme chip, 24GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD gives you the full experience with maximum performance. It costs the most, but if you have the budget, it's the way to go. Read more Read less ▼

My time with the Acer Predator Atlas 8 proved its worth

Acer's Predator Atlas 8 with Intel Arc G3 Extreme is one of the best gaming handhelds you can buy today based on price, performance, and features. (Image credit: Future)

If there's one piece of tech that impressed me the most this year, it's Intel's new Arc G3 chips designed specifically for gaming handhelds.

I got my hands on the Acer Predator Atlas 8 with the more powerful Arc G3 Extreme chip inside, and after a few weeks of near-constant use, I gave it 4.5 stars and a Best Award in my review.

A lot of that score rests on the Intel Arc G3 Extreme's awesome performance. With XeSS 3 upscaling and multi-frame gen, I was playing Cyberpunk 2077 with ray tracing enabled at high triple-digit frame rates.

That was not possible before Intel's chips came along.

Acer's Predator Atlas 8 is an easy recommendation, especially when it's on sale. (Image credit: Future)

Battery life is respectable, especially if you don't mind tweaking the power profile, and I was regularly seeing hours of AAA gaming on a charge.

The really crazy thing is that the more affordable non-Extreme Arc G3 chip only leaves about 10% of its performance behind. If you're on a tight budget, there's not really a major reason to ignore the regular G3 options.

What's the difference between the Predator Atlas 8 and Atlas 7?

The Acer Predator Atlas 8 is more expensive, but its additional features will do a good job of swaying your decision. (Image credit: Future)

The Predator Atlas 8 is Acer's flagship model, with an 8-inch FHD+ IPS display and rounded design that I found comfortable to hold.

The Atlas 7 is a smaller option with a 7-inch FHD IPS display and a more compact design.

Here's the thing: aside from a different screen and a smaller build, you're basically getting the same internals. Both models have a dual-fan cooling system, neither model offers an OLED display, and they both have an 80Wh battery.

My advice? Pick the one that fits your budget best and enjoy some of the best gaming handheld performance you can possibly buy today.

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