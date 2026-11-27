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As the on going component crisis makes PCs less and less affordable, Black Friday is stepping up to bring them back down to good deal territory. I just found this excellent Amazon deal on a Surface Laptop 13.8-inch for just $899, which is cheaper than it was when it first launched in 2024.

I called Surface Laptop 7 the best laptop you could buy in 2024. It still holds up.

Surface Laptop 7 was my daily driver for well over a year when it first came out. I loved it so much I even called it the best laptop, period. It features a gorgeous design, 120Hz touchscreen, Windows Hello face unlock, and a best-in-class keyboard and trackpad to boot.

It also has great battery life and performance thanks to the powerful Snapdragon X Elite under the hood, which wile now a generation old is still excellent and highly recommend by me for even complex workloads and creative tasks. This deal also comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

What's even better is the Surface Laptop 8 that launched earlier this year isn't even that meaningful of an upgrade, making the Surface Laptop 7 an even better deal at $899. It's cheaper than it was at launch, and you're also not missing out on anything by not buying the latest generation model. A win win!

Surface Laptop 7 was Microsoft's first redesign for its flagship laptop. It features a premium chassis with the best keyboard and trackpad you can find on a laptop. The trackpad especially is a real delight, featuring a haptic motor that is accurate and responsive.

The Surface Laptop 7 also features Surface Connect, Microsoft's proprietary magnetic charging port that's very similar to MagSafe. If you ever trip over the cable while it's plugged in, you won't end up yanking the entire laptop off your desk.

If you're looking for more Surface deals, be sure to check out our constantly updated best Surface deals hub, which we'll be ensuring is up to date with the latest Surface deals all weekend.

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