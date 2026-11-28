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If you're looking for a new pair of in-ear headphones that work great with your Windows PC, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro this Black Friday weekend. Right now, Amazon has the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro on sale for just $169, that's $80 its usual price tag and well worth the money.

Save 32% ($80) Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are the best in-ear headphones you can buy right now, especially if you plan to pair them with a Windows PC thanks to their support of features like Swift Pair.

Support for Swift Pair and a dedicated Windows app!

Why are these earbuds good for Windows PCs? Well, for starters, they support Windows 11's "Swift Pair" feature, which makes it super easy to connect these to a Windows PC simply by pressing the pair button on the headphones.

Windows will automatically identify the earbuds that need pairing and popup a message letting you connect in one click. No need to dig around in Settings every time you want to connect or pair the headphones to your device. It's done in one swift flow.

Additionally, Samsung has built a dedicated Galaxy Buds app for Windows, which you can download from the Microsoft Store. This app lets you configure your earbuds just like you can on a Samsung phone, including different listening profiles, EQ settings, and active noise cancellation levels.

This is the dedicated Windows app for the buds, made by Samsung! (Image credit: Samsung)

You can even customize what the left and right controls do within the Settings app, and turn on and off things like in-ear detection. Plus the earbuds will also receive firmware updates through the Windows app too, so you're not missing out on any features.

The charging case is small, and supports wireless charging also. So if you have a wireless charger on your desk, you'll be able to charge these up with ease whenever they're not in use.

As earbuds, they sound great. In fact, I'd argue they sound as good, if not slightly better, than the AirPods Pro 3. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro really are the AirPods of the Windows world, and that's a compliment.

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