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If you bought a PC, monitor, or console through a Black Friday deal, you need to protect your purchase. If you plug your new gadget into a cheap, underpowered power strip, you leave the door open for a power surge to damage your device.

Many cheaper surge protectors are fine for lamps or small appliances, but you need more protection for high-end hardware. Anker's 2000J power strip offers surge protection and a flat, angled plug that makes it easy to slip behind a sofa or desk.

2000J Surge Protection Anker Power Strip (2000J): $34.99 at Amazon This power strip provides 2000J of surge protection, which is what you need if you have a PC, console, or other premium device plugged in. The 45-degree ultra-thin plug easily slots behind a sofa or table. It has a 10-foot cable, which should be long enough to get around a door frame or stretch across a room.

Why you should buy this Anker power strip

When shopping for a surge protector, the Joule (J) rating tells you how much excess electricity the strip can absorb before it fails. When your home experiences a power blip, the surge protector soaks up the excess energy to prevent your connected devices from getting fried.

Surge protectors wear down gradually over time as they absorb excess power. This is why it's important to replace them from time to time. It's also why a 300J surge protector can lose its protective ability relatively quickly.

A 2000J surge protector like this one from Anker gives you more of a buffer. It can handle larger spikes and last longer under normal circumstances.

No surge protector will work forever, so it's a good idea to swap older ones out every once in a while or after a major electrical surge.

This power strip from Anker has 8 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and a USB-C port to help charge a range of devices. The USB-C port maxes out at 20W, so it's fine for many wireless chargers or slower chargers, but don't expect exceptionally rapid charging.

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