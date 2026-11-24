The modern Dell XPS 13 has been one of the easiest laptops we recommend to first-time buyers since its announcement. It's thin, lightweight, delivers excellent battery life, and handles everyday Windows 11 computing without the premium price tag of larger XPS variants.

Now it's even more appealing since Dell has cut the XPS 13 to $549.99 (was $749.99) ahead of Black Friday for a $200 saving, and Microsoft's recent Windows OS optimizations have given 8GB RAM systems a noticeable boost in day-to-day responsiveness.

Why we're finally a little more comfortable recommending 8GB laptops

The Dell XPS 13 is a sleek little machine. (Image credit: TechRadar (Christian Guyton) | Dell)

Regular Windows Central readers probably know we've spent years encouraging buyers to aim for 16GB RAM wherever their budget allows. That's still our recommendation for power users, but Microsoft's recent Windows 11 improvements have made the 8GB conversation a little more nuanced.

We tested this update and confirmed it makes 8GB laptops perform better and use less memory for everyday tasks than before (though they can still struggle under heavy workloads, hence pushing power users to higher-end specs).

Combine this with the Dell XPS 13's already reliable performance, and you've got a machine that's perfectly comfortable handling web browsing, Office documents, Teams calls, and day-to-day computing.

Of course, that's not all there is to it. The XPS 13 also offers roughly 16 hours of battery life, an extremely thin yet durable design that makes it easy to carry for traveling students or workers, and a high-quality 2.5K, 120Hz display that ensures your work looks bright, smooth, and detailed.

So, if you're new to computing and just need a dependable Windows laptop without spending four figures, then it's an easy recommendation. It's the new best deal in laptops.

Should I wait until Black Friday for a better deal? Probably not. We're close enough to Black Friday on November 27 that there isn't much room for a dramatic price drop, and $549 is already one of the lowest prices we've seen for this XPS 13. If this is the laptop you want, we'd be comfortable buying at this price rather than waiting for a potentially small additional saving.

Can I upgrade its RAM? No. The 8GB of RAM is fixed in place, so it can't be upgraded later. That's one reason we'd usually recommend 16GB when budget allows, but Microsoft's recent Windows 11 memory-management improvements make this model more viable than older 8GB systems.

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