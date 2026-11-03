Microsoft is eager to prove Windows 11 is just as good as macOS on 8GB RAM: Says Windows is now 20% more responsive and 40% faster at multitasking compared to a year ago

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Windows 11 has gained a number of improvements and optimizations designed specifically for devices with 8GB RAM, and it's all already rolling out.

Microsoft has detailed a number of changes and improvements that it has made to Windows 11 over the last handful of months that are designed to improve the OS for devices that have just 8GB of RAM. The company says that as of today, Windows 11 is more RAM-efficient and faster on PCs with limited memory compared to a year ago.

"On 8 GB PCs, Windows is now up to 20% more responsive, and multitasking is up to 40% faster in our lab test" Microsoft CVP Pavan Davaluri says. "We’re approaching this in three parts: making better use of the memory in every Windows 11 PC, protecting the interactions that need to feel instant even under load, and ensuring key apps and Windows require less memory."

Recent Windows 11 updates have changed how the OS preloads background services and apps on PCs with 8GB RAM. Now, the OS will no longer preload things like the Widgets Board on these devices with 8GB RAM or less, which frees up RAM for other tasks and activities.

Microsoft also says that it has worked with teams across Windows, Office, and Edge to reduce the amount of RAM these apps use, resulting in up to 900MB of RAM being given back to the system for other tasks. A large chunk of those savings came from Office apps, which add up to 350MB of RAM freed for the system.

You'll notice the OS uses less RAM at idle now. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There are also consolidation efforts around behind the scenes technology that should also free up system memory. A number of web-powered interfaces across the system are now powered by the same engine, rather than individual engines, and a number of web experiences are being rewritten as native WinUI experiences that use less RAM.

In fact, if you install Windows 11 version 25H2 from a year ago, and compared it to the latest version of Windows 11 with the latest OS updates installed, you'll find that even at idle, Windows is now using significantly less RAM compared to before. These improvements appear to be very real.

Additionally, the company is enforcing "memory budgets" on OEM hardware with limited RAM. This should stop hardware makers from preloading 8GB RAM devices with unnecessary bloatware, reserving preload for the most important services.

These improvements are all in the name of ensuring Windows 11 runs well on 8GB RAM. Windows 11's performance on limited RAM PCs was pulled into the spotlight earlier this year when MacBook Neo shipped, which revealed that macOS is well optimized for 8GB RAM.

Now, Microsoft is eager to let people know that it has made the necessary improvements to Windows 11 to ensure that it too is well optimized for 8GB RAM. Here's a rundown of some other improvements it has made to the OS over the last year:

Memory compression already helps Windows keep more of your work in faster memory. Next, we’re making it even smarter and more efficient to get the most out of your system performance.

Windows features and apps will share common parts instead of each carrying its own. Search and Widgets will share one web engine, and so will OneDrive and Photos for memory savings across all four apps.

Apps and experiences built on WinUI 3, including File Explorer, Notepad, Paint, and the new Windows search are being designed to open faster and use less memory.

Together with PC makers and silicon partners, we’re optimizing how much memory your PC needs to reserve for its hardware, leaving more available for Windows and the apps you use.

We’re also working with third-party app developers to help their apps use memory more efficiently.

Of course, Windows 11 technically officially supports 4GB RAM PCs, and I'm told these optimizations also apply to those devices too. If you're running Windows 11 on 4GB RAM, you should see notable improvements to performance and multitasking with the latest OS updates.

But are these improvements going to be enough for users? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

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