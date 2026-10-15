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Microsoft just shared a massive blog post recapping major Windows 11 changes, including new Photos app features, an improved Search experience, expanded phone integration, and gaming improvements.

Many of the changes highlighted by Microsoft have already been announced, or even fully detailed elsewhere. But with Windows 11 in the middle of a significant refresh, gathering them all in one place is useful.

While much of the post focuses on previously known improvements, Microsoft also used it to introduce a few genuinely new additions, including the redesigned Photos app and an Xbox anniversary game bundle for eligible PC buyers.

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Here's a quick rundown of the features Microsoft highlighted:

New Photos app

Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD)

Windows 11 performance improvements Faster Start menu Faster File Explorer Faster Search Faster Snipping Tool Faster Settings Memory optimizations Reduced Widgets memory usage Reduced update times

Bluetooth and AirPods improvements

Windows Hello improvements

A push to improve driver quality

Expanded Phone Link features

Microsoft Ink Canvas

Advanced Haptics

Improved accessibility

One of the biggest changes is the new Search experience that allows you to perform actions from the taskbar. The new Search is faster, supports inline actions, and lets you perform tasks without opening related apps or settings menus. The new Search is already in testing among Windows Insiders.

Microsoft explains that improvements to Windows 11 results in an experience that feels up to 20 percent more responsive. That improvement comes as the result of several efforts from Microsoft, such as optimizing memory management and streamlining in-box apps.

The company also highlights that Windows 11 is more reliable and customizable than before. Over the past year the Widgets Panel has been cleaned, the taskbar has gained the option to be placed on other parts of your screen, and Windows Update has been improved.

Microsoft specifically highlighted Bluetooth improvements, including AirPods pairing that it says is up to 15 seconds faster.

The new Windows Search is faster, more efficient, and supports inline actions. (Image credit: Microsoft)

On the gaming side of things, Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD) reduces the initial load time of games by delivering precompiled shaders. Forza Horizon 6 and Gears of War: E-Day are supported now and more titles should gain support in the future.

The improvements to Windows 11 will help anyone with an up-to-date PC, but it's clear Microsoft is taking the opportunity to suggest people buy a new PC. As part of that effort, the company has an Xbox 25th Anniversary bundle that includes over $500 worth of games. The collection includes several major titles, including Skyrim Special Edition, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Age of Empires II Definitive Edition, Minecraft Dungeons, and Gears of War: Reloaded.

"A new PC is a meaningful purchase, and the value should show up in more than a spec sheet," says Microsoft. "The reason to upgrade is not just one feature; it is how [experiences] work together to make more of your day feel effortless."

Another Microsoft blog post highlights deals as we head into the holidays.

Microsoft shared a commitment to listen to feedback earlier this year. The company followed up with several improvements as part of its Windows K2 initiative. It's taken time for those promises to move from feedback and Insider testing to broader availability, but Windows 11 is now seeing some of its most significant changes in years.

The real question is whether these improvements change buying behavior. Microsoft clearly believes a faster, more reliable Windows experience can help convince people to upgrade.

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