Microsoft should be proud of Surface Laptop Ultra, but is Windows 11 a selling point or a roadblock for its premier PC?
Great hardware gives Microsoft a clear win, but questions remain around Windows 11.
Microsoft fully unveiled its Surface Laptop Ultra this week. While we've known about the PC for months, we lacked key details and were not able to review the Surface Laptop Ultra until recently.
That all changed when Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft Windows lead Pavan Davuluri, and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang took the stage to showcase the first wave of RTX Spark laptops.
Microsoft and other PC makers like HP and Lenovo launched the first laptops powered by NVIDIA's new superchip, and initial impressions are quite promising.
With hardware from OEMs impressing reviewers and NVIDIA's chip delivering on many of its promises, attention shifts toward the operating system running on those laptops.
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Microsoft published a massive blog post this week highlighting improvements to Windows 11.
While there are genuinely nice additions to Windows 11, the focus of Microsoft’s blog post took a specific angle that made me ask a question: “Is Windows 11 a selling point?”
After breaking down the new Search experience, sped up File Explorer, expanded customization options, and other features, Microsoft took the opportunity to promote PC sales.
Microsoft said:
"A new PC is a meaningful purchase, and the value should show up in more than a spec sheet. A modern Windows 11 PC brings together responsive everyday performance with more intuitive, connected and personal experiences, all supported by hardware designed for how you interact, create and play, from touch, pen and tactile feedback to immersive gaming experiences. The reason to upgrade is not just one feature; it is how all these experiences work together to make more of your day feel effortless."
Using Windows 11 as a sales tool indicates that Microsoft thinks the operating system is a selling point.
The vast majority of changes and upgrades will also ship to pre-existing PCs, so the entire premise is a bit odd. But that’s probably a post for another day. My main focus is that Microsoft heard feedback, made changes, and is now using those changes to sell PCs.
When rounding up reviews of the Surface Laptop Ultra, I noticed that several experts compared the laptop to a MacBook Pro. As much as it may pain some Windows enthusiasts to admit, the MacBook Pro is the gold standard for laptops in the eyes of many.
With Microsoft copying and competing with the MacBook Pro on the hardware side of things, the remaining question is if Windows 11 compares favorably to macOS.
A significant number of developers use Macs, and Microsoft wants to compete in that space. The Surface Laptop Ultra has the design and AI power to get devs to take a closer look. The question is whether Windows 11 will keep those devs around or drive them away.
Shopping with Sean
You knew my shopping suggestion of the week would be the Surface Laptop Ultra. This is the most powerful Surface in years, and arguably the most exciting in just as long.
Just make sure that you're the target audience for the Surface Laptop Ultra before spending thousands of dollars. Our Senior Editor does a great job breaking down the strengths and weaknesses of the PC in his Surface Laptop Ultra review. There, he also makes it clear who the laptop is for and who should just admire the device from afar.
Surface Laptop Ultra is Microsoft's flagship and most powerful Windows PC. It can be configured with up to 128GB RAM, and ships with NVIDIA's new RTX Spark SoC. It's great for creative workflows and software development, and those who want to run local AI and LLMs directly on their device.
Pros
- Premium build quality
- High-resolution screen
- Excellent keyboard
- Haptic trackpad is amazing
- Good sound quality
- Useful ports selection
Cons
- Mini LED not best-in-class
- No presence sensing features
- Okay battery life
- Currently missing all Copilot+ features
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Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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