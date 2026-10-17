The first wave of RTX Spark laptops just started shipping and hit store shelves. Microsoft's Surface Laptop Ultra likely turned the most heads, but there are actually seven different laptops powered by NVIDIA's new superchip (more if you count different sizes of similar laptops as separate devices).

ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and MSI all have new laptops with the RTX Spark inside, and reviews for many of those PCs just went live. We're still waiting for reviews of several RTX Spark laptops, but first impressions are in.

Reviews for these devices rolled out a bit differently than other product launches. Experts and reviewers were allowed to share their thoughts about the RTX Spark a day before publishing any reviews of laptops with the RTX Spark inside.

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So, if you want to see what people have to say about the processor, check out our RTX Spark review roundup. Below is a collection of opinions about the first wave of RTX Spark laptops.

Note that these reviews were made possible thanks to review samples provided by NVIDIA or laptop makers.

Surface Laptop Ultra: Reviews

Windows Central (4/5) : "It's a laptop for those who know they need it, and it's mainly for AI developers and high-end content creators. If you find yourself leaning on local agents to complete tasks for you, or enjoy generating images and videos using AI models, this is the laptop for you."

: "It's a laptop for those who know they need it, and it's mainly for AI developers and high-end content creators. If you find yourself leaning on local agents to complete tasks for you, or enjoy generating images and videos using AI models, this is the laptop for you." Tom's Hardware (3.5/5) : "If you want the nicest Surface Laptop Microsoft has ever released, the Surface Laptop Ultra is for you. The system definitely copies the MacBook Pro in some areas, but is a luxury machine with a solid build, exceptionally bright display, a clever charging connector, and powerful components. It's the most exciting Surface hardware in years, and I hope it’s a signal that Microsoft is looking at the brand for more reinvention."

"If you want the nicest Surface Laptop Microsoft has ever released, the Surface Laptop Ultra is for you. The system definitely copies the MacBook Pro in some areas, but is a luxury machine with a solid build, exceptionally bright display, a clever charging connector, and powerful components. It's the most exciting Surface hardware in years, and I hope it’s a signal that Microsoft is looking at the brand for more reinvention." The Verge (6/10) : "Microsoft has come closer than ever to building a Windows alternative to the MacBook Pro. The hardware looks and feels great, and Nvidia’s GPU brings CUDA support and decent gaming capabilities to a high-end laptop design. But the Surface Laptop Ultra’s biggest selling point is also its biggest question mark: local AI. It all feels like a work in progress."

"Microsoft has come closer than ever to building a Windows alternative to the MacBook Pro. The hardware looks and feels great, and Nvidia’s GPU brings CUDA support and decent gaming capabilities to a high-end laptop design. But the Surface Laptop Ultra’s biggest selling point is also its biggest question mark: local AI. It all feels like a work in progress." Wired (7/10) :"The Surface Laptop Ultra is a true MacBook Pro competitor for Windows—if only it weren't for the lack of battery life."

:"The Surface Laptop Ultra is a true MacBook Pro competitor for Windows—if only it weren't for the lack of battery life." Gizmodo: "It’s not the most performant laptop available today. It’s not the cleanest PC experience, either. It is, however, a laptop that can finally close the gap between performance and battery life. With all the wrinkles ironed out, the Surface Laptop Ultra is the laptop I wish I could carry with me for work, pleasure, or whatever the AI overlords think to do with my degrading body next."

Asus ProArt P16: Reviews

Tom's Guide (4/5) : "The Asus ProArt P16 is an outstanding laptop for creativity, with its legacy continuing with the might of Nvidia's RTX Spark N1X. With an even slimmer design that's light enough to bring with you anywhere, a knockout OLED touchscreen with amazing brightness and colors, the right ports and battery life that can (finally) get you past a workday and still have juice left, Asus has done its creator laptop justice."

"The Asus ProArt P16 is an outstanding laptop for creativity, with its legacy continuing with the might of Nvidia's RTX Spark N1X. With an even slimmer design that's light enough to bring with you anywhere, a knockout OLED touchscreen with amazing brightness and colors, the right ports and battery life that can (finally) get you past a workday and still have juice left, Asus has done its creator laptop justice." Trusted Reviews (4.5/5) : "The Asus ProArt P16 (2026, RTX Spark) is a slim, stunning creator laptop that shows what RTX Spark can do, with standout integrated graphics, capable performance and nearly 14 hours of battery life. Gaming is a little behind a discrete RTX 5070 and the screen is slightly dim next to other ProArts, but it’s an impressive debut for Nvidia’s Windows chip."

: "The Asus ProArt P16 (2026, RTX Spark) is a slim, stunning creator laptop that shows what RTX Spark can do, with standout integrated graphics, capable performance and nearly 14 hours of battery life. Gaming is a little behind a discrete RTX 5070 and the screen is slightly dim next to other ProArts, but it’s an impressive debut for Nvidia’s Windows chip." Notebookcheck (9/10) : "The new ProArt P16 is a stunning laptop and even after using it for more than a week, we are still baffled how thin and light this 16-inch laptop really is without compromising in terms of stability, build quality or features. "

"The new ProArt P16 is a stunning laptop and even after using it for more than a week, we are still baffled how thin and light this 16-inch laptop really is without compromising in terms of stability, build quality or features. " Wccftech: "The ASUS ProArt P16 with NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X feels like a genuine first-class Windows PC rather than a compromised “Windows on Arm” experiment."

HP OmniBook Ultra 16: Reviews

Tom's Guide (4/5): "The HP OmniBook Ultra 16 isn’t a laptop for general customers, but it’s great at what it was designed for. If you want a portable device for on-device AI work or creative projects, you won’t go wrong here. The fact that the laptop is a beautiful piece of work only sweetens the deal."

RTX Spark laptops reviews

Overall, reviews of the first RTX Spark laptops are positive. Unsurprisingly, they focus largely on the RTX Spark itself. That makes sense considering many of these laptops have sibling devices with chips from other companies.

Many called the RTX Spark laptops "MacBook Pro competitors," which is praise when coming from just about any laptop reviewer. Being mentioned alongside the MacBook Pro remains one of the highest compliments a laptop can receive.

Like the RTX Spark itself, these laptops should be viewed in the context of their target audience. They're primarily designed for creators and developers, though different models lean more heavily toward one group or the other.

RTX Spark laptops like the Surface Laptop Ultra earned praise from reviewers for GPU performance. (Image credit: Zac Bowden / Windows Central)

While they're capable of playing games, gaming is not the primary focus of these devices. None of them are gaming laptops at this point, even though they're capable of playing many games.

But with so many devices launching today, we're still waiting for hands-on experience with quite a few RTX Spark laptops. Publications have taken different approaches to covering these laptops since so many RTX Spark devices launched at once. Some got their hands on as many as possible and are working to review each one separately. Others focused on the Surface Laptop Ultra, presumably due to availability and the fact that it's made by Microsoft.

As we wait for more first-hand experience with the RTX Spark laptops in everyday use, you can check out gaming comparisons of the PCs. Our friends at Tom's Guide tested six RTX Spark laptops for gaming.

The first wave of RTX Spark laptops are hitting shelves now. Our Cale Hunt rounded up all the RTX Spark laptops you can buy.

Not Standard Issue Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra: at Best Buy

Built around the NVIDIA RTX Spark platform with an N1X CPU, RTX GPU, and up to 128GB of unified memory, the Surface Laptop Ultra hits new performance heights for power users. It's all contained in a gorgeous chassis with a mini-LED display and tons of ports. Prices start at $2,599.99, and units will begin shipping on October 16, 2026. 👉 Preorder at BestBuy.com 👉 Preorder at Microsoft.com

14" and 16" available ASUS ProArt P14/P16: at Best Buy

The new ASUS ProArt P14 and P16 duo gives users more size options while retaining the same great RTX Spark performance. The P14 is the lightest ProArt laptop ever, while the P16 is the way to go for a larger OLED display. Prices start at $2,599.99 for the P14 and $2,799.99 for the P16. They're expected to begin shipping on October 16, 2026. 👉 Preorder ProArt P14 at BestBuy.com 👉 Preorder ProArt P16 at BestBuy.com

3K OLED HP OmniBook Ultra 16": at HP US

The larger of the two new HP RTX Spark laptops delivers a gorgeous 16-inch OLED display with 3K resolution and, of course, your choice of RTX Spark chips. Prices start at $3,199.99, and shipments are expected to begin on November 4, 2026. 👉 Preorder HP OmniBook Ultra 16 at HP.com

16" 2-in-1 PC Lenovo Yoga 9n: at Best Buy

Lenovo's Yoga 9n should be the right choice for those who value a versatile convertible design and premium build quality. Prices start at $3,099.99, and models are expected to begin shipping on October 16, 2026. 👉 Preorder Lenovo Yoga 9n at BestBuy.com

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