Windows 11's new People widget revives a familiar Microsoft idea
Microsoft is bringing quick access to contacts from WhatsApp, Outlook, and Phone Link directly into Windows 11.
Windows 8 had the People app. Windows 10 had the People Bar. Soon, Windows 11 will have the People widget. The latest Windows Insider build includes a People widget that provides quick access to your contacts.
The new widget brings in your contacts from supported apps, including Phone Link, Outlook, and WhatsApp. Clicking a contact opens the relevant communication app.
The feature looks like a great way to make the Windows Widgets board useful. At the moment, there aren't many useful widgets available on Windows 11.
You can test the new People widget if you're a Windows Insider enrolled in the Experimental Channel. The feature first shipped with Windows 11 Build 26340.10032.
Avoiding the mistakes of the past
For the People widget to be useful, it needs to support the most popular services people use to communicate. The People Bar lacked support from some of the biggest messaging apps. Microsoft needs to overcome that gap to make its latest "People" concept stick.
At the moment, the People widget supports Phone Link and WhatsApp. That's a strong start considering the feature is in preview and was just announced.
WhatsApp is a notable inclusion because the People Bar lacked integration with WhatsApp. The service has over a billion users and serves as the primary messaging app in many countries.
As much as I love third-party apps, I'd love to see full-fledged and official support for Facebook Messenger, Discord, and Telegram.
The People widget is another attempt to make Windows more social, but unlike earlier efforts, it arrives with support for services people actually use. We'll have to wait and see if more apps gain support, but the feature looks more promising than previous attempts.
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Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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