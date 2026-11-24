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The Xbox Ally (and Xbox Ally X) are meant to be taken everywhere, whether that's on a daily commute, a long-haul flight, or just some simple PC gaming away from your desk. While their displays are durable, they're still vulnerable to accidental scratches, scuffs, and the occasional knock that comes with travel.

If you regularly head into the outside world with your Xbox Ally, a sturdy case and a good screen protector provide some extra peace of mind. Fortunately for you, several accessories from trusted brand JSAUX are currently discounted ahead of Black Friday, including the Xbox Ally "double-decker" carrying case for $24.99 at Walmart, down from $29.99.

Slim carrying case Save 20% ($5.60) JSAUX JSAUX Carrying Case for ROG Xbox Ally/Ally X: was $27.99 now $22.39 at Walmart

This is the Slim edition of the JSAUX Carrying Case for ROG Xbox Ally/Ally X, designed to hold the handheld and a couple of memory cards only. It is meant for short trips or for users who want a sleeker, lighter carrying case.

Crossbody Travel Case Save 11% ($4) JSAUX Sling Bag for ROG Xbox Ally X/Steam Deck: was $37.99 now $33.99 at Walmart

Take your favorite handheld with you wherever you go with this stylish sling bag, made with a durable shell to protect it from outside harm and an internal cabin that will protect handheld screens from getting scratched by sharp objects.

Should I wait for Black Friday for a better deal? Probably not. With Black Friday only days away on November 27, there's a good chance these are close to the lowest prices we'll see this shopping season. While deeper discounts are always possible, the potential savings from waiting are likely to be relatively small.

Are JSAUX products trustworthy? In our experience, yes. We've reviewed several JSAUX products over the years, including the FlipGo Horizon Pro and Xbox Ally ModCase, and they've offered solid build quality and good value for the price. As always, individual products can vary, but the brand has built a positive track record with our team.

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