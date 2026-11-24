Just bought an Xbox Ally? These early Black Friday accessory deals could save your new gaming handheld from a scratched screen
A good case and screen protector are cheaper than a repair bill, and several options are discounted ahead of Black Friday.
The Xbox Ally (and Xbox Ally X) are meant to be taken everywhere, whether that's on a daily commute, a long-haul flight, or just some simple PC gaming away from your desk. While their displays are durable, they're still vulnerable to accidental scratches, scuffs, and the occasional knock that comes with travel.
If you regularly head into the outside world with your Xbox Ally, a sturdy case and a good screen protector provide some extra peace of mind. Fortunately for you, several accessories from trusted brand JSAUX are currently discounted ahead of Black Friday, including the Xbox Ally "double-decker" carrying case for $24.99 at Walmart, down from $29.99.
This is the Slim edition of the JSAUX Carrying Case for ROG Xbox Ally/Ally X, designed to hold the handheld and a couple of memory cards only. It is meant for short trips or for users who want a sleeker, lighter carrying case.
Custom-built for ROG Xbox Ally/Ally X, this double-decker carrying case will keep your Xbox handhelds from being bumped, scratched or scratched thanks to its dense outer shell and soft inner compartment, whilst having extra room for accessories like HDMI/USB cables, chargers, earphones, SD Cards, and MicroSD cards.
Take your favorite handheld with you wherever you go with this stylish sling bag, made with a durable shell to protect it from outside harm and an internal cabin that will protect handheld screens from getting scratched by sharp objects.
Protect your Xbox Ally/Ally X's precious screen from being tarnished or cracked using these durable, scratch-resistant protectors that won't compromise your handheld's touchscreen experience or visual clarity.
Should I wait for Black Friday for a better deal?
Probably not. With Black Friday only days away on November 27, there's a good chance these are close to the lowest prices we'll see this shopping season. While deeper discounts are always possible, the potential savings from waiting are likely to be relatively small.
Are JSAUX products trustworthy?
In our experience, yes. We've reviewed several JSAUX products over the years, including the FlipGo Horizon Pro and Xbox Ally ModCase, and they've offered solid build quality and good value for the price. As always, individual products can vary, but the brand has built a positive track record with our team.
Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.