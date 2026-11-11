Microsoft has officially announced that Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR) is leaving preview and is now available on ROG Xbox Ally X and X20 handhelds, extending to playing on battery power, as well as select Copilot+ PC laptops powered by AMD's compatible Ryzen processors.

Auto SR is Microsoft's own AI-powered upscaling technology, with similar goals to NVIDIA's DLSS and AMD's FSR that are designed to boost frame rates and improve image quality. It previously came to Ally X handhelds in docked mode, but this update enables it in handheld mode without requiring an AC adapter and expands its support to games running natively at 1080p.

Image 1 of 2 Before Auto SR (Image credit: Microsoft) After Auto SR (Image credit: Microsoft) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The handheld 1080p feature is available now, while support for Auto HDR and a new Auto SR 'Performance Mode' designed for up to 120 FPS are "rolling out with Windows updates, so they may take a little time to reach your device". However, Microsoft warns players that "using 1080p in handheld mode (internal screen), performance may not be as optimal as other configurations, but you’ll still see visual quality improvements especially in older games".

Will you be using Microsoft's own upscaler on ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds, or will you stick to using the recently added beta drivers for AMD FSR 4.1 (which we have seen deliver significant improvements on Xbox Ally X hardware)? Let us know in the comments, on Reddit, or in the poll.

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