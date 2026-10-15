NVIDIA's RTX Spark is almost here. Laptops powered by the chip launch on October 16, 2026, but reviews of the chip are already out.

Reviews of the first wave of RTX Spark laptops work a bit differently than some other product launches. Today, those who were given access to RTX Spark laptops can share their experience with the chip itself, but thoughts on specific RTX Spark laptops cannot be shared until October 16, 2026.

While that is different than what we normally see, it's not that surprising. RTX Spark is not just a new chip akin to a new processor from AMD, Intel, or Qualcomm. It is a new platform for NVIDIA, a major addition to Windows on Arm computing, and the mark of a new silicon partner for Windows.

Latest Videos From Windows Central

Note that reviewers of the RTX Spark were limited to sharing details about the performance and benchmarks of the processor. Dedicated GPU performance varies based on the laptop it's paired with, so some reviewer experiences may differ depending on the hardware used to test RTX Spark.

RTX Spark: Reviews

Windows Central : "The RTX Spark GPU is very performant and is capable of pretty much handling anything you'd want to throw at it on a mobile workstation. Where it really shines, however, is running local AI models directly on it. It's the reason NVIDIA built this platform to begin with, and it does this very well."

: "The RTX Spark GPU is very performant and is capable of pretty much handling anything you'd want to throw at it on a mobile workstation. Where it really shines, however, is running local AI models directly on it. It's the reason NVIDIA built this platform to begin with, and it does this very well." Tom's Hardware: "Still, for a first-generation mobile platform that joins complex silicon IP from multiple design teams onto one chip and relies on several OEM partners to bring it to life in highly integrated notebook form factors, the maturity of the RTX Spark platform is an impressive achievement. (Take it from someone who has seen a couple of rough product launches from the inside.)"

"Still, for a first-generation mobile platform that joins complex silicon IP from multiple design teams onto one chip and relies on several OEM partners to bring it to life in highly integrated notebook form factors, the maturity of the RTX Spark platform is an impressive achievement. (Take it from someone who has seen a couple of rough product launches from the inside.)" Tom's Guide: "Judging RTX Spark purely by its single-core CPU speeds is like judging a Ferrari by its cup holders. And after a week of stress-testing the Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra with Spark — running every synthetic and real-world test we can throw at it — it's clear that this is so much more."

"Judging RTX Spark purely by its single-core CPU speeds is like judging a Ferrari by its cup holders. And after a week of stress-testing the Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra with Spark — running every synthetic and real-world test we can throw at it — it's clear that this is so much more." HotHardware: "In its most potent form, which is what we’ve tested here, the RTX Spark N1X is a powerful SoC that offers competitive multi-threaded CPU performance versus today’s top mobile platforms, with class-leading GPU performance. The RTX Spark N1X’s AI performance and capabilities are also unmatched, not only because of the powerful hardware on tap and unified memory architecture, but because NVIDIA’s AI software stack is so pervasive and mature."

"In its most potent form, which is what we’ve tested here, the RTX Spark N1X is a powerful SoC that offers competitive multi-threaded CPU performance versus today’s top mobile platforms, with class-leading GPU performance. The RTX Spark N1X’s AI performance and capabilities are also unmatched, not only because of the powerful hardware on tap and unified memory architecture, but because NVIDIA’s AI software stack is so pervasive and mature." Lowyat: "For NVIDIA? They basically took multiple pages out of Qualcomm’s book of trial and errors, added their gaming DNA, made damn sure that the majority of compatibility issues between the x86 and ARM architectures were resolved, and what you have is something I’d never thought I’d see: playing AAA titles on an SoC, along with all the accoutrements that comes with an NVIDIA chipset."

NVIDIA RTX Spark shows promise, but you have to understand who it is for

Early impressions of RTX Spark are largely positive. Across multiple reviews, experts praised the processor's strong GPU performance, AI capabilities, and surprisingly polished first-generation experience.

At the same time, several reviewers cautioned against viewing RTX Spark through the lens of traditional gaming benchmarks, reminding readers that the platform is designed for AI workloads, creators, and developers.

The RTX Spark is not meant to power gaming laptops. It is aimed at developers and high-end creators. The processor is especially focused on local AI performance, an area many expect to be the next major shift in personal computing.

That being said, the RTX Spark is capable of gaming. It may show the future of Windows on Arm gaming, but that's yet to be seen. Over the coming weeks I am sure we will see countless reviewers test games on RTX Spark laptops. I think they'll be surprised by how well the processor does, but gaming-focused reviews still won't be the best way to judge those PCs.

The first wave of RTX Spark laptops are already available for preorder and hit shelves tomorrow. Our Cale Hunt rounded up all the RTX Spark laptops you can buy, which you can also find below.

Not Standard Issue Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra: at Best Buy

Built around the NVIDIA RTX Spark platform with an N1X CPU, RTX GPU, and up to 128GB of unified memory, the Surface Laptop Ultra hits new performance heights for power users. It's all contained in a gorgeous chassis with a mini-LED display and tons of ports. Prices start at $2,599.99, and units will begin shipping on October 16, 2026. 👉 Preorder at BestBuy.com 👉 Preorder at Microsoft.com

14" and 16" available ASUS ProArt P14/P16: at Best Buy

The new ASUS ProArt P14 and P16 duo gives users more size options while retaining the same great RTX Spark performance. The P14 is the lightest ProArt laptop ever, while the P16 is the way to go for a larger OLED display. Prices start at $2,599.99 for the P14 and $2,799.99 for the P16. They're expected to begin shipping on October 16, 2026. 👉 Preorder ProArt P14 at BestBuy.com 👉 Preorder ProArt P16 at BestBuy.com

3K OLED HP OmniBook Ultra 16": at HP US

The larger of the two new HP RTX Spark laptops delivers a gorgeous 16-inch OLED display with 3K resolution and, of course, your choice of RTX Spark chips. Prices start at $3,199.99, and shipments are expected to begin on November 4, 2026. 👉 Preorder HP OmniBook Ultra 16 at HP.com

16" 2-in-1 PC Lenovo Yoga 9n: at Best Buy

Lenovo's Yoga 9n should be the right choice for those who value a versatile convertible design and premium build quality. Prices start at $3,099.99, and models are expected to begin shipping on October 16, 2026. 👉 Preorder Lenovo Yoga 9n at BestBuy.com

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.