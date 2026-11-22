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Gears of War: E-Day was one of the best games I’ve played this year. I’m not sure if it quite tops my favorites, but it’s certainly up there with the likes of 007: First Light and the Ocarina of Time remake, in my opinion.

Despite a vocal contingent online calling it a flop and launching a weird hate brigade against the title, Gears of War: E-Day has reportedly performed pretty well. There was some drama early on about the game potentially costing $500 million to make, but that was put to bed once it became clear that figure represented The Coalition’s full operating costs over a few years, including work on other major franchises like the upcoming StarCraft reboot.

Now, that’s not to say Gears of War: E-Day has been an absolute knockout success. We truly won’t know until official figures are published, but thanks to reporting from Circana, we do at least know that the game has been quite the success in the U.S. It took the number two spot on the top sellers list, trailing only another Microsoft-owned franchise, Call of Duty.

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Gears of War: E-Day doesn't need PlayStation to succeed

Dom smiling (Image credit: The Coalition | edited with gemini)

Not only that, but since its release at the start of October, Gears of War: E-Day has managed to stay in the top 10 for weekly active users on Xbox. I’m sure that’s in part thanks to its inclusion on Xbox Game Pass, no doubt, but it’s impressive nonetheless.

Regardless of how anyone feels about the game, the fact that it is releasing exclusively on Xbox and PC and performing as well as it has is impressive. It’s great to see it nearly top the U.S. sales charts, and I hope it continues to perform well and helps kickstart a new Gears of War trilogy.

Having beaten the game on Insane with a friend and collected all the collectibles, I can tell you it’s genuinely fun. It also seems The Coalition has long-term plans for the multiplayer, with expansions planned to roll out over time via regular seasons. The next one is slated for the start of December.

With all that said, let me know your thoughts. Were you surprised to see E-Day perform so well, or did you expect it to nearly top the sales charts? Let me know in the comments, and be sure to take part in our poll below:

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