Everyone is losing their mind over the crazy things you can do in a little indie title called GTA 6 right now, but let's not forget another bonkers sandbox game launches today. Well, a DLC at least. Let's not forget the actual GOAT which is Goat Simulator 3: Ticket to Dizzyworld, and it's every bit as stupid as you would have hoped for.



Even Coffee Stain is leaning into the absurdity of sharing a release date with Rockstar's juggernaut, humbly conceding the "Game of the Decade" crown before the servers have even warmed up.

"We’ve heard rumours that the greatest game of the decade is launching on November 19th. In the spirit of transparency, we at Coffee Stain North would like to say that while Ticket to Dizzyworld is set to be a very fun Expansion, we cannot claim to hold the title of Game of the Decade. Still, we’re psyched for all the excitement for Dizzyworld! The park is now open so grab your tickets and we’ll see you there."

— Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director at Coffee Stain North

The quintessential Goat Simulator sandbox I know and love

Goat Simulator 3 – Ticket to Dizzyworld | Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I’ve already been diving into Ticket to Dizzyworld in co-op with my six-year-old, and within ten minutes of booting it up, he was squealing with excitement at a frequency only dogs can hear. I had fired the game up about an hour before his bedtime and that turned out to be a big mistake. This expansion is such ridiculous fun.

If you’re looking for a break from Vice City, or need an age-appropriate sandbox alternative for younger players, Dizzyworld is frankly, bloody brilliant and absurd just as I expected it to be. In our first session alone, we spent far too long seeing what we could launch inside a giant pinball machine (spoiler: it doesn't just take pinballs) and trapping each other inside massive, bouncing bubblegum balloons.

Alongside all the physics defying nonsense, the expansion brings:

Huge new theme park map: Complete with a giant Ferris wheel, river rapids, bumper cars you can take straight onto the streets, and custom rollercoaster building.

Complete with a giant Ferris wheel, river rapids, bumper cars you can take straight onto the streets, and custom rollercoaster building. 24 new events: Carnival games and theme park challenges designed for maximum NPC torment.

Carnival games and theme park challenges designed for maximum NPC torment. 77 new items, skins & gears: Including Balloon Pump Horns (to balloonify objects and unsuspecting park guests), Gum Bubble headgear plus collectible Dizzy Tokens to spend at park stalls.

Where to play Ticket to Dizzyworld

Goat Simulator 3 – Ticket to Dizzyworld is available today, November 19, 2026, solo or in up to 4-player co-op across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC ( Steam , Epic Games Store , Microsoft Store ) and Coffee Stain North has also announced that there are future plans to bring the game to Nintendo Switch 2.

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