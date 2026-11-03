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Xbox Game Pass has a ton of titles lined for the first half of November 2026.

Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles coming and going during the first half of November 2026 (via Xbox Wire).

13 Xbox games are expected to join the vaunted subscription service. They include the likes of Football Manager 27 (the latest entry in SEGA's long-running series of football manager simulators) and two spin-offs of the popular indie game, Vampire Survivors.

These spin-offs are the turn-based dungeon crawler, Vampire Crawlers, and Warhammer Survivors, which is basically Vampire Survivors but with characters and enemies from Games Workshop's Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar franchises.

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Here is the full 1st batch list of Xbox Game Pass titles for November 2026.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Game Date Available Available on (Game Pass versions) Football Manager 27 (PC) November 3, 2026 PC (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) Pit of Goblin November 3, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors November 4, 2026 Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Void/Breaker November 4, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School November 5, 2026 Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC (Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Firefighting Simulator: Ignite November 5, 2026 Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass) MySims Cozy Bundle November 5, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Football Manager 2027 Console November 10, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Warhammer Survivors November 10, 2026 Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC (Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Tanuki: Pon’s Summer November 10, 2026 Cloud, Console, and PC (Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Hope in the City November 11, 2026 Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC (Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Thronefall November 11, 2026 Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC (Ultimate and PC Game Pass) John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando November 12, 2026 Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Aphelion November 17, 2026 Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Paw Patrol: Dino World November 17, 2026 Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass)

New games coming to Xbox Game Pass Essential (November 15)

Banjo Kazooie (Cloud and Console)

Banjo Tooie (Cloud and Console)

Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (Cloud and Console)

Gears of War: Judgement (Cloud and Console)

Halo: Spartan Assault (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Perfect Dark (Cloud and Console)

Viva Piñata (Cloud and Console)

Viva Piñata: TIP (Cloud and Console)

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass (November 15)

1000xResist (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Barbie Horse Trails (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Firefighting Simulator – The Squad (Cloud, Console, and PC)

GoldenEye 007 (Cloud and Console)

Great God Grove (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Moonlighter (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pigeon Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Relic Hunters Legend (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Total Chaos (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Winter Burrow (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Wreckfest (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Windows Central's take

Warhammer Survivors: Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Out of all the games announced, the one I'm most looking forward to playing is Warhammer Survivors. It features the same addictive roguelike, "Bullet-Heaven" gameplay as Vampire Survivors but with the grim-dark aesthetics and over-the-top violence of Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar.

It will feature over 40 playable characters, over 75 weapons that you can combine into new ones, mountains of funny fan-service Easter eggs, and tons of enemies and challenging bosses to fight across multiple stages.

I had a blast playing the demo on Steam, so I can't wait to try the whole thing when Warhammer Survivors drops onto Xbox and Xbox Game Pass on November 10, 2026.

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