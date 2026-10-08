Battlefield 6 aims to take on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 as the former comes to Xbox Game Pass just a few days before the latter's launch
Xbox Game Pass's new games for the second half of October 2026 include the likes of Battlefield 6, Valor Mortis, Deep Dish Dungeon and more
After the double-whammy launch of Gears of War: E-Day and Minecraft Dungeons 2, things are quietening down for Xbox Game Pass as its next batch of new titles includes a mixture of older AAA titles like Battlefield 6 and intriguing new IP like the soulslike FPS, Valor Mortis.
Here's the full list of Xbox games coming and leaving Xbox Game Pass for the second half of October 2026.
|
Game
|
Date Available
|
Available on (Game Pass versions)
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Echo Weaver
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October 8, 2026
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Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass)
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Forever Ago
|
October 8, 2026
|
Cloud, Console, and PC (Ultimate, PC Game Pass)
|
Neon Abyss 2
|
October 8, 2026
|
Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass)
|
Battlefield 6
|
October 13, 2026
|
Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass)
|
Deep Dish Dungeon
|
October 13, 2026
|
Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Ultimate and PC Game Pass)
|
Valor Mortis
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October 13, 2026
|
Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass)
|
Bluey’s Happy Snaps
|
October 15, 2026
|
Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC (Ultimate and PC Game Pass)
|
Chained Beasts
|
October 15, 2026
|
Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Ultimate and PC Game Pass)
|
Beyond These Stars
|
October 15, 2026
|
PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass)
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass (October 15)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Crime Scene Cleaner (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Donut County (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Evil West (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Nova Roma (Game Preview) (PC)
- Pacific Drive (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Superball (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- The Casting of Frank Stone (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Windows Central's take
The biggest game on this list is Battlefield 6, the latest entry in EA's long-running military FPS series. The game has received generally favorable reviews, with critics praising its tight gunplay and multiplayer, but felt the single-player was lacking in the character writing and plot departments.
Battlefield 6 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on October 13, 2026, which will be the same time the game launches its fifth season.
This season will have players battle in Las Vegas with several new maps, weapons, and vehicles, a new Operation, a Halloween event, a Server Browser, a #REDSEC: Rapid Royale mode, Platoons, and more.
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However, I'm not sure players will have time to play this game because three days after Battlefield 6's induction into Xbox Game Pass...will mark the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, one of the most anticipated Xbox titles of 2026.
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Will Battlefield 6 manage to capture player retention away from its biggest rival in the military shooter genre with its Xbox Game Pass inclusion and Season 5 content? Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 sweep Battlefield 6 under the rug with its massive campaign mode, intense PVP modes, and new DMZ extraction mode?
Only time will tell next week.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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