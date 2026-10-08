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After the double-whammy launch of Gears of War: E-Day and Minecraft Dungeons 2, things are quietening down for Xbox Game Pass as its next batch of new titles includes a mixture of older AAA titles like Battlefield 6 and intriguing new IP like the soulslike FPS, Valor Mortis.

Here's the full list of Xbox games coming and leaving Xbox Game Pass for the second half of October 2026.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Game Date Available Available on (Game Pass versions) Echo Weaver October 8, 2026 Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass) Forever Ago October 8, 2026 Cloud, Console, and PC (Ultimate, PC Game Pass) Neon Abyss 2 October 8, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Battlefield 6 October 13, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Deep Dish Dungeon October 13, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Valor Mortis October 13, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Bluey’s Happy Snaps October 15, 2026 Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC (Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Chained Beasts October 15, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Beyond These Stars October 15, 2026 PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass)

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass (October 15)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Crime Scene Cleaner (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Donut County (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Evil West (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Nova Roma (Game Preview) (PC)

Pacific Drive (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Superball (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Casting of Frank Stone (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Windows Central's take

Battlefield 6 - Official Season 5 Las Vegas Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The biggest game on this list is Battlefield 6, the latest entry in EA's long-running military FPS series. The game has received generally favorable reviews, with critics praising its tight gunplay and multiplayer, but felt the single-player was lacking in the character writing and plot departments.

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Battlefield 6 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on October 13, 2026, which will be the same time the game launches its fifth season.

This season will have players battle in Las Vegas with several new maps, weapons, and vehicles, a new Operation, a Halloween event, a Server Browser, a #REDSEC: Rapid Royale mode, Platoons, and more.

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However, I'm not sure players will have time to play this game because three days after Battlefield 6's induction into Xbox Game Pass...will mark the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, one of the most anticipated Xbox titles of 2026.

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Will Battlefield 6 manage to capture player retention away from its biggest rival in the military shooter genre with its Xbox Game Pass inclusion and Season 5 content? Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 sweep Battlefield 6 under the rug with its massive campaign mode, intense PVP modes, and new DMZ extraction mode?

Only time will tell next week.

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