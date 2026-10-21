Final Fantasy fans on Xbox are eating good this month. Not only do we have the Final Fantasy Resonance (which I personally found to be amazing) coming out this week, but Microsoft has announced (via Xbox Wire) that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is finally coming to Xbox Game Pass as part of its latest batch of new games.

The batch also includes some more niche titles like Planets Vs. Zombies: Replanted and The Séance of Blake Manor, but Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is the star of the show.

Here's the full list of games coming and leaving Xbox Game Pass for the second half of October 2026.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Game Date Available Available on (Game Pass versions) Sandustry (Game Preview) October 21, 2026 PC (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass) Dodo Duckie October 22, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Scramble Knights Online (Game Preview) October 22, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Ultimate and PC Game Pass) The Séance of Blake Manor October 27, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade October 29, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted October 29, 2026 Cloud, Console, and PC (Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Terrible Lizards October 29, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Pit of Goblin November 3, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Ultimate and PC Game Pass)

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass (October 31)

Day of the Tentacle Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dead Static Drive (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Deep Rock Galactic (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Full Throttle Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Grim Fandango Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Wartales (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Wildgate (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass (November 10)

Football Manager 26 (PC)

Football Manager 26 – Console Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Windows Central's take

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE - Coming to Xbox | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is an action-RPG reimagining of the classic 1990s JRPG, Final Fantasy VII, that tells the beginning of Cloud's journey to save his planet from destruction at the hands of the evil megacorp Shinra and the megalomaniacal Sephiroth.

While I prefer the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for its hilarious mods featuring Darth Vader, I can't deny that it coming to Xbox Game Pass finally feels like a satisfying full-circle moment.

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We've gone from speculating about rumors of an Xbox version for years, to Square Enix announcing Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade's Xbox port while shadow-dropping Final Fantasy XVI's Xbox port, to making the entire Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy available on Xbox, and now this.

With its inclusion in Xbox Game Pass, Xbox fans will now have more ways to enjoy Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade's thrilling combat, complex characters, and in-depth story.

Plus, it will serve as a great appetizer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's eventual inclusion in Xbox Game Pass and the epic finale of the FF7 Remake trilogy, Final Fantasy VII: Revelations, which will drop on April 8, 2027, for Xbox Series X|S (with Xbox Play Anywhere support), PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam.

All three FF7 remakes games in one FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Series Trilogy Edition (Xbox): $84.99 at xbox.com

Embark on an epic journey through the entire reimagining of one of the greatest JRPGs of all time with the FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Series Trilogy Edition, which features Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Final Fantasy VII Revelation.



• Xbox Store

• Steam

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