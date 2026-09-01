Another Call of Duty title joins Xbox Game Pass as Cyberpunk 2077 leaves it for September's first wave of games coming and exiting the service
Xbox Game Pass has announced September 2026's first batch of games, which include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, RuneScape Dragonwilds, and Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
Xbox has revealed the next batch of games for its vaunted Xbox Game Pass service coming soon in the first half of September 2026 (via Xbox Wire).
Sadly, there isn't much to write about this batch, as it mainly contains indie titles and lesser-known AA titles like RuneScape Dragonwilds and Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage, with the main headliner being Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
The worst news of this wave is that the hit sandbox RPG, Cyberpunk 2077, will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on September 15, 2026.
Here's the full list of Xbox games coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass.
|
Game
|
Date Available
|
Available on (Game Pass versions)
|
Shelldiver
|
September 1, 2026
|
Cloud, Console, and PC (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass)
|
Speedrunners 2: King of Speed
|
September 3, 2026
|
Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Ultimate, PC Game Pass)
|
Dice a Million
|
September 4, 2026
|
Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass)
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|
September 8, 2026
|
Cloud, Console, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass)
|
The Royal Writ
|
September 8, 2026
|
Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass)
|
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
|
September 10, 2026
|
Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass)
|
RuneScape: Dragonwilds
|
September 15, 2026
|
Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass)
|
Mio: Memories in Orbit
|
August 13, 2026
|
Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass)
|
Sandustry (Game Preview)
|
August 13, 2026
|
PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass)
|
Egging On
|
August 18, 2026
|
Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass)
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass (September 15)
- Commandos: Origins (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Cricket 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Cloud and Console)
- Dead Cells (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Deep Rock Galactic Survivor (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Frostpunk 2 (PC)
- Mullet Madjack (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Spiritfarer (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Superliminal (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Train Sim World 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Windows Central's take
The biggest highlight of this batch is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, a first-person shooter set during the height of the Cold War in 1981.
My former colleague, Samuel Tolbert, reviewed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War back in 2020 and gave it a mixed score of 3.5 out of 5 stars.
While he enjoyed its thrilling campaign mode, meaningful gameplay changes, and immersive sim-lite levels, he criticized it for having a weak multiplayer mode compared to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, poor technical performance during Zombies mode, and low-quality gunplay and audio design.
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It was a hard sell at launch, but now that it's on Xbox Game Pass, it may find newfound appreciation among Call of Duty fans now that they don't have to pay full price for it, especially if they enjoy espionage thrillers set during the Cold War.
Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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