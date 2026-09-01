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Xbox has revealed the next batch of games for its vaunted Xbox Game Pass service coming soon in the first half of September 2026 (via Xbox Wire).

Sadly, there isn't much to write about this batch, as it mainly contains indie titles and lesser-known AA titles like RuneScape Dragonwilds and Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage, with the main headliner being Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The worst news of this wave is that the hit sandbox RPG, Cyberpunk 2077, will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on September 15, 2026.

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Here's the full list of Xbox games coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Game Date Available Available on (Game Pass versions) Shelldiver September 1, 2026 Cloud, Console, and PC (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass) Speedrunners 2: King of Speed September 3, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Ultimate, PC Game Pass) Dice a Million September 4, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War September 8, 2026 Cloud, Console, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass) The Royal Writ September 8, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage September 10, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass) RuneScape: Dragonwilds September 15, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Mio: Memories in Orbit August 13, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Sandustry (Game Preview) August 13, 2026 PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Egging On August 18, 2026 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld and PC (Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass)

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass (September 15)

Commandos: Origins (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Cricket 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Cyberpunk 2077 (Cloud and Console)

Dead Cells (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Deep Rock Galactic Survivor (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Frostpunk 2 (PC)

Mullet Madjack (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spiritfarer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Superliminal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Train Sim World 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Windows Central's take

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The biggest highlight of this batch is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, a first-person shooter set during the height of the Cold War in 1981.

My former colleague, Samuel Tolbert, reviewed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War back in 2020 and gave it a mixed score of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

While he enjoyed its thrilling campaign mode, meaningful gameplay changes, and immersive sim-lite levels, he criticized it for having a weak multiplayer mode compared to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, poor technical performance during Zombies mode, and low-quality gunplay and audio design.

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It was a hard sell at launch, but now that it's on Xbox Game Pass, it may find newfound appreciation among Call of Duty fans now that they don't have to pay full price for it, especially if they enjoy espionage thrillers set during the Cold War.

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