The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt Remastered Edition leaves Game Pass on August 31 after only joining in February, while indie titles arrive.

If you're subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, you'll have a wave of new games hitting your app over the next few days — with titles coming to Series X|S consoles, PC, and devices that support the ever-expanding Xbox Cloud Gaming platform — with new picks hitting Ultimate and Premium tiers.

It starts with Egging On launching today, August 18, which you might recognize from last year's ID@Xbox showcase. If you ever played "A Difficult Game About Climbing" on Steam, or any of its many rage-inducing derivatives, you'll know what to expect from this, and how much patience to bring with you.

You can see more after the jump, but the less exciting news is the expiration of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt Remastered Edition — leaving Game Pass for cloud and consoles on August 31. The successful and nonlinear monster slayer's "Complete Edition" had only joined Game Pass in February this year, so if you abandoned a half-finished save, your time is running out (via Xbox Wire).

Goodbye Geralt, and shoutout to Starsand

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt offers a gorgeous adventure, and it's easy to recommend. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of those gigantic role-playing games with a 50+ hour story, and even more on offer for completionists. It's just huge. The game's Remastered Edition was only recently offered up to xCloud and console players, so I hadn't been tempted by it as a primary PC Game Pass player, but it's a shame to see it leave relatively quickly.

When I had played it, I became so distracted by collecting flowers, herbs, and other busybody side quests that I never actually finished the mainline story. Nevertheless, I know I enjoyed the game and loved roaming its world and listening to its quality voice acting (and noting the interesting accent choices for certain comical NPCs), so try it before it's gone.

I'll get around to it one day. For now, I'm intrigued by the Ghibli-esque life sim, Starsand Island, as it fits the kind of cozy co-op time drainers that my wife and I enjoy playing on a quiet evening. It's definitely different from The Witcher's world, but paying for Game Pass gives us a chance to try it out on PC or console with our Ultimate subscription.

Game Pass in August 2026

Available today Egging On (August 18)

Coming soon Vapor World: Over the Mind (August 19) BlazBlue Entropy Effect X (August 19) Relooted (August 19) Starsand Island (August 20) Aerial_Knight's DropShot (August 25) Blood Dungeon (August 25) Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy (August 27) Young Suns (August 31) Shelldiver (September 1)

Leaving August 31 Another Crab's Treasure I Am Your Beast Neon Abyss One Lonely Outpost The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt Remastered Edition

Leaving September 6 NBA 2K26



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