Microsoft remembers Mixed Reality exists, adds basic features I bet you thought were already here
A new Mixed Reality Link update lets you use your headset's built-in mic and camera directly inside Windows 11.
Using your virtual reality headset as a monitor for your Windows 11 PC just got a lot better.
Remember when mixed reality and virtual reality were the biggest buzzwords in tech? Before the advent of ChatGPT and the latest wave of AI, tech companies spent billions on the metaverse and VR.
I'd argue that the VR push yielded more concrete results than AI, but that's a topic for another day. Today's news is that mixed reality is still here, and Microsoft just released a new feature for it.
A recent update to Mixed Reality Link greatly improves the experience by allowing you to use your headset's microphone and cameras directly within Windows.
Mixed Reality Link is an app that lets you connect up to three virtual monitors on a supported headset to your PC. With the app, you can extend your computing experience to a device like the Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S. Mixed Reality Link works through a wired or wireless connection.
Mixed reality may not dominate headlines like it used to, but Microsoft still invests time and effort into it. Mixed Reality Link received an update to work with Windows on Arm last year and is even compatible with Windows 365 Cloud PC.
But Mixed Reality Link had strange limitations that made the experience awkward. If you wanted to use a microphone, you had to have one hooked up to your PC and then talk at it from a distance. Mixed reality headsets have built-in microphones, so it's strange that it took this long to integrate them with Mixed Reality Link.
The update to Mixed Reality Link version 26.9105.9070.0 adds support for using your headset's microphone, sharing your headset's camera with Windows applications, and having your Meta avatar appear as a camera source.
Windows Central take
I miss virtual reality and mixed reality trending in the news. I covered the Gear VR, the original Quest headset, and the rebrand of Oculus to Meta. I interviewed a game developer in Australia while facing him in his own game. I sideloaded songs onto Beat Saber. It was a fun time in tech.
I never thought that the metaverse was going to take off. I still can't believe people spent money on virtual real estate. But by golly it was fun to cover Azure Spatial Anchors turning a laser tag arena into an intercontinental battle royale.
You can still get a VR headset, of course. There are games worth playing and experiences worth exploring. Microsoft has done some clever stuff to make headsets into virtual offices. Mixed Reality Link's latest update is overdue, but it's a reminder of what mixed reality headsets can do.
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Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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