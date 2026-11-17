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There's a big XBOX sale inbound, because it's Black Friday, of course.

Black Friday gets earlier and earlier every year, with most retailers already starting to offer their discounts. In the case of XBOX, it's starting real soon.

From Thursday, November 19, the XBOX Black Friday sale will be taking place, starting at 9PM Pacific. That's midnight November 20 on the East Coast and 5AM GMT. It's not just GTA 6 to get excited for this Thursday, then.

Better still, XBOX has already teased some of the discounts on big-name titles like Forza Horizon 6, Gears of War: E-Day, and Halo: Campaign Evolved. We're promised over 2,000 games will be discounted, so if there's something you want (except GTA 6, of course), there's a pretty good chance you'll be able to save some money on it.

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Some of the teased discounts include:

30% off Gears of War: E-Day Premium Edition

25% off Forza Horizon 6 Premium Edition

55% off NBA 2K27

50% off Madden NFL 27

20% off Halo: Campaign Evolved Premium Edition

80% off Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

That discount on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is going to make it ridiculously cheap. Even as someone who's never really played that series, I'm tempted by that much of a price cut.

It should be pointed out, however, that the teased discounts apply only to the U.S. XBOX Store so not all of us might get as lucky with the biggest discounts. "Offers will vary by market" is the best way to kill a buzz for those of us elsewhere.

But it sounds like an enormous sale on an equally enormous share of the XBOX library, though we'll have to wait and see exactly what makes the cut.

I'd definitely make the recommendation that XBOX reduces the price of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, though. Not being on XBOX Game Pass this year, alongside other factors (which, yes, includes GTA 6), means Microsoft needs to get as many people buying as possible.

It might not have been out a full month yet officially, but I think they need to take a swing and try and entice people in. It's not like there's a shortage of content to play, too. Reducing it next year as content starts to wind down won't help anyone.

What are you hoping to be able to pick up for a sweet discount? Let me know in the comments below.

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