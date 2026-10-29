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Xbox gift cards are a quick and easy way to add cash to your account, and they also make a great gift for your friends or family. It's even better when you can essentially get free cash to spend on expensive AAA blockbusters, like the upcoming mega hit Grand Theft Auto 6, which runs for $79.99 at retail.

So if you're hoping to buy yourself (or your pals) an expensive game, Newegg has your back with a special discount code on a (digital) $100 Xbox Gift Card for $90 with code GTWF968. Typing in the promo code during checkout at Newegg reduces the price, but you still get the full $100 delivered to your email inbox as a code. You could buy GTA6 and still have $20 left over!

Does this gift card have an expiration date? No, the Xbox Gift Card does not have an expiration date, so you can use it whenever you want.

What regions is this Xbox Gift Card usable in? This Xbox Gift Card can only be activated and installed in the US — and is not eligible for Puerto Rico.

What can this Xbox Gift Card be used for? The $100 Xbox Gift Card can be used to buy full digital copies of Xbox games and their DLC content, Xbox Game Pass subscription tiers, movies and TV shows via the Microsoft Movies & TV app, and physical items like Xbox controllers, accessories, or consoles via the Microsoft Store.

Is it better to wait for Black Friday for a better deal? It depends on whether you're willing to wait until Black Friday for a bigger discount or want to start building funds now for Grand Theft Auto 6 before it arrives on Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026, while still keeping some extra cash for other Xbox purchases.

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